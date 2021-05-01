Baltimore 3, Oakland 2

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 3 8 3 2 8 Mullins cf 4 1 1 2 0 2 .337 Hays lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .234 Mancini dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .237 Stewart rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .179 Mountcastle 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .198 Ruiz 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .154 Valaika 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .087 Sisco c 4 1 1 0 0 2 .176 Urías ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .154

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 5 2 3 10 Canha lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .242 Laureano cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .223 Lowrie dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .244 Murphy c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .206 1-Machín pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .071 Chapman 3b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .189 Moreland 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .250 Piscotty rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .211 a-Brown ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .238 Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .151 Kemp 2b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .200

Baltimore 002 010 000_3 8 0 Oakland 010 000 100_2 5 0

a-flied out for Piscotty in the 9th.

1-ran for Murphy in the 9th.

LOB_Baltimore 5, Oakland 6. 2B_Urías (2). HR_Mullins (4), off Fiers; Hays (3), off Fiers; Murphy (4), off Means; Moreland (3), off Means. RBIs_Mullins 2 (9), Hays (7), Murphy (9), Moreland (11). SB_Kemp (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Mancini, Valaika); Oakland 2 (Lowrie, Andrus). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 5; Oakland 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Mullins, Ruiz, Brown. GIDP_Ruiz.

DP_Oakland 1 (Andrus, Moreland).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Means, W, 3-0 7 3 2 2 1 9 93 1.70 Fry, H, 4 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 12 0.90 Lakins Sr., H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 7 0.00 Valdez, S, 6-8 1 2 0 0 0 0 24 1.42

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fiers, L, 0-1 6 6 3 3 2 3 83 4.50 Guerra 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 2.70 Romo 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 9.35 Petit 1 2 0 0 0 1 15 1.10

Inherited runners-scored_Lakins Sr. 1-0. PB_Sisco (2).

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Rob Drake.

T_2:40. A_5,777 (46,847).

