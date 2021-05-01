Baltimore 3, Oakland 2

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|2
|8
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.337
|Hays lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.234
|Mancini dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Stewart rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.179
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|Ruiz 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.154
|Valaika 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.087
|Sisco c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.176
|Urías ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.154
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|3
|10
|
|Canha lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Laureano cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.223
|Lowrie dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Murphy c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.206
|1-Machín pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.071
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.189
|Moreland 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Piscotty rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|a-Brown ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.151
|Kemp 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Baltimore
|002
|010
|000_3
|8
|0
|Oakland
|010
|000
|100_2
|5
|0
a-flied out for Piscotty in the 9th.
1-ran for Murphy in the 9th.
LOB_Baltimore 5, Oakland 6. 2B_Urías (2). HR_Mullins (4), off Fiers; Hays (3), off Fiers; Murphy (4), off Means; Moreland (3), off Means. RBIs_Mullins 2 (9), Hays (7), Murphy (9), Moreland (11). SB_Kemp (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Mancini, Valaika); Oakland 2 (Lowrie, Andrus). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 5; Oakland 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_Mullins, Ruiz, Brown. GIDP_Ruiz.
DP_Oakland 1 (Andrus, Moreland).
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Means, W, 3-0
|7
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|9
|93
|1.70
|Fry, H, 4
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|0.90
|Lakins Sr., H, 2
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|0.00
|Valdez, S, 6-8
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|1.42
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fiers, L, 0-1
|6
|
|6
|3
|3
|2
|3
|83
|4.50
|Guerra
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.70
|Romo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|9.35
|Petit
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|1.10
Inherited runners-scored_Lakins Sr. 1-0. PB_Sisco (2).
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Rob Drake.
T_2:40. A_5,777 (46,847).
