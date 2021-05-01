Trending:
Baltimore 3, Oakland 2

By The Associated Press
May 1, 2021 12:38 am
< a min read
      
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 3 8 3 2 8
Mullins cf 4 1 1 2 0 2 .337
Hays lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .234
Mancini dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .237
Stewart rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .179
Mountcastle 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .198
Ruiz 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .154
Valaika 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .087
Sisco c 4 1 1 0 0 2 .176
Urías ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .154
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 2 5 2 3 10
Canha lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .242
Laureano cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .223
Lowrie dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .244
Murphy c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .206
1-Machín pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .071
Chapman 3b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .189
Moreland 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .250
Piscotty rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .211
a-Brown ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .238
Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .151
Kemp 2b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .200
Baltimore 002 010 000_3 8 0
Oakland 010 000 100_2 5 0

a-flied out for Piscotty in the 9th.

1-ran for Murphy in the 9th.

LOB_Baltimore 5, Oakland 6. 2B_Urías (2). HR_Mullins (4), off Fiers; Hays (3), off Fiers; Murphy (4), off Means; Moreland (3), off Means. RBIs_Mullins 2 (9), Hays (7), Murphy (9), Moreland (11). SB_Kemp (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Mancini, Valaika); Oakland 2 (Lowrie, Andrus). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 5; Oakland 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Mullins, Ruiz, Brown. GIDP_Ruiz.

DP_Oakland 1 (Andrus, Moreland).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Means, W, 3-0 7 3 2 2 1 9 93 1.70
Fry, H, 4 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 12 0.90
Lakins Sr., H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 7 0.00
Valdez, S, 6-8 1 2 0 0 0 0 24 1.42
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fiers, L, 0-1 6 6 3 3 2 3 83 4.50
Guerra 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 2.70
Romo 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 9.35
Petit 1 2 0 0 0 1 15 1.10

Inherited runners-scored_Lakins Sr. 1-0. PB_Sisco (2).

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Rob Drake.

T_2:40. A_5,777 (46,847).

