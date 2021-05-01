Baltimore 3, Oakland 2

|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Canha lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hays lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Laureano cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mancini dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lowrie dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stewart rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Murphy c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Machín pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ruiz 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Valaika 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Moreland 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Sisco c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Piscotty rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urías ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Brown ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kemp 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Baltimore
|002
|010
|000
|—
|3
|Oakland
|010
|000
|100
|—
|2
DP_Baltimore 0, Oakland 1. LOB_Baltimore 5, Oakland 6. 2B_Urías (2). HR_Mullins (4), Hays (3), Murphy (4), Moreland (3). SB_Kemp (3).
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Means W,3-0
|7
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|9
|Fry H,4
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Lakins Sr. H,2
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Valdez S,6-8
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fiers L,0-1
|6
|
|6
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Guerra
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Romo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Petit
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Rob Drake.
T_2:40. A_5,777 (46,847).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments