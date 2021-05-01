Trending:
Baltimore 3, Oakland 2

By The Associated Press
May 1, 2021 12:40 am
< a min read
      
Baltimore Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 3 8 3 Totals 32 2 5 2
Mullins cf 4 1 1 2 Canha lf 4 0 0 0
Hays lf 4 1 1 1 Laureano cf 3 0 1 0
Mancini dh 4 0 0 0 Lowrie dh 4 0 0 0
Stewart rf 3 0 0 0 Murphy c 4 1 2 1
Mountcastle 1b 4 0 2 0 Machín pr 0 0 0 0
Ruiz 3b 3 0 1 0 Chapman 3b 3 0 1 0
Valaika 2b 4 0 1 0 Moreland 1b 4 1 1 1
Sisco c 4 1 1 0 Piscotty rf 3 0 0 0
Urías ss 3 0 1 0 Brown ph 1 0 0 0
Andrus ss 4 0 0 0
Kemp 2b 2 0 0 0
Baltimore 002 010 000 3
Oakland 010 000 100 2

DP_Baltimore 0, Oakland 1. LOB_Baltimore 5, Oakland 6. 2B_Urías (2). HR_Mullins (4), Hays (3), Murphy (4), Moreland (3). SB_Kemp (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Means W,3-0 7 3 2 2 1 9
Fry H,4 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Lakins Sr. H,2 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Valdez S,6-8 1 2 0 0 0 0
Oakland
Fiers L,0-1 6 6 3 3 2 3
Guerra 1 0 0 0 0 2
Romo 1 0 0 0 0 2
Petit 1 2 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Rob Drake.

T_2:40. A_5,777 (46,847).

