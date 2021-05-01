Baltimore 3, Oakland 2

Baltimore Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 3 8 3 Totals 32 2 5 2 Mullins cf 4 1 1 2 Canha lf 4 0 0 0 Hays lf 4 1 1 1 Laureano cf 3 0 1 0 Mancini dh 4 0 0 0 Lowrie dh 4 0 0 0 Stewart rf 3 0 0 0 Murphy c 4 1 2 1 Mountcastle 1b 4 0 2 0 Machín pr 0 0 0 0 Ruiz 3b 3 0 1 0 Chapman 3b 3 0 1 0 Valaika 2b 4 0 1 0 Moreland 1b 4 1 1 1 Sisco c 4 1 1 0 Piscotty rf 3 0 0 0 Urías ss 3 0 1 0 Brown ph 1 0 0 0 Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 Kemp 2b 2 0 0 0

Baltimore 002 010 000 — 3 Oakland 010 000 100 — 2

DP_Baltimore 0, Oakland 1. LOB_Baltimore 5, Oakland 6. 2B_Urías (2). HR_Mullins (4), Hays (3), Murphy (4), Moreland (3). SB_Kemp (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Baltimore Means W,3-0 7 3 2 2 1 9 Fry H,4 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 Lakins Sr. H,2 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 Valdez S,6-8 1 2 0 0 0 0

Oakland Fiers L,0-1 6 6 3 3 2 3 Guerra 1 0 0 0 0 2 Romo 1 0 0 0 0 2 Petit 1 2 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Rob Drake.

T_2:40. A_5,777 (46,847).

