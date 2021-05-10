Trending:
Sports News

Baltimore 4, Boston 1

By The Associated Press
May 10, 2021 10:07 pm
< a min read
      
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 1 4 1 0 11
Gonzalez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .219
Verdugo cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .297
Martinez dh 4 1 2 0 0 1 .338
Bogaerts ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .348
Devers 3b 3 0 0 1 0 3 .281
Vázquez c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .275
Renfroe rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .224
Cordero lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .162
Dalbec 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .188
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 4 9 4 2 7
Mullins cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .312
Hays lf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .250
Mancini 1b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .252
Mountcastle dh 4 1 2 1 0 1 .232
Severino c 4 0 3 0 0 0 .239
Galvis ss 3 0 0 1 0 1 .276
Franco 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .205
Ruiz 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .160
Valaika 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .195
McKenna rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .211
Boston 000 100 000_1 4 0
Baltimore 010 001 02x_4 9 0

LOB_Boston 4, Baltimore 6. 2B_Renfroe (4), Bogaerts (11). 3B_Mullins (1). HR_Mountcastle (3), off Pérez; Mancini (7), off Andriese. RBIs_Devers (29), Mountcastle (12), Mancini 2 (29), Galvis (11). SF_Devers, Galvis.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Vázquez, Gonzalez, Devers); Baltimore 2 (McKenna, Franco). RISP_Boston 0 for 5; Baltimore 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Cordero. GIDP_Severino.

DP_Boston 1 (Devers, Gonzalez, Dalbec).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pérez 5 4 1 1 1 4 74 4.01
Andriese, L, 1-2 2 4 3 3 1 2 44 4.67
P.Valdez 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 3.38
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
López 5 2-3 4 1 1 0 5 71 5.62
Scott, W, 2-2 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 2.45
Lakins Sr., H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.22
Fry, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 1.26
C.Valdez, S, 8-10 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 1.23

Inherited runners-scored_P.Valdez 2-1, Scott 1-0. HBP_López (Bogaerts). WP_López, Scott.

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_2:45. A_6,826 (45,971).

