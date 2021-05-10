Baltimore 4, Boston 1

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|0
|11
|
|Gonzalez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.219
|Verdugo cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Martinez dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.338
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.348
|Devers 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|.281
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Cordero lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.162
|Dalbec 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.188
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|4
|9
|4
|2
|7
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.312
|Hays lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.250
|Mancini 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.252
|Mountcastle dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.232
|Severino c
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Galvis ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.276
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.205
|Ruiz 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.160
|Valaika 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.195
|McKenna rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Boston
|000
|100
|000_1
|4
|0
|Baltimore
|010
|001
|02x_4
|9
|0
LOB_Boston 4, Baltimore 6. 2B_Renfroe (4), Bogaerts (11). 3B_Mullins (1). HR_Mountcastle (3), off Pérez; Mancini (7), off Andriese. RBIs_Devers (29), Mountcastle (12), Mancini 2 (29), Galvis (11). SF_Devers, Galvis.
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Vázquez, Gonzalez, Devers); Baltimore 2 (McKenna, Franco). RISP_Boston 0 for 5; Baltimore 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Cordero. GIDP_Severino.
DP_Boston 1 (Devers, Gonzalez, Dalbec).
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pérez
|5
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|74
|4.01
|Andriese, L, 1-2
|2
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|2
|44
|4.67
|P.Valdez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.38
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|López
|5
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|5
|71
|5.62
|Scott, W, 2-2
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|2.45
|Lakins Sr., H, 3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.22
|Fry, H, 5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|1.26
|C.Valdez, S, 8-10
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|1.23
Inherited runners-scored_P.Valdez 2-1, Scott 1-0. HBP_López (Bogaerts). WP_López, Scott.
Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T_2:45. A_6,826 (45,971).
