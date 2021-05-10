Baltimore 4, Boston 1

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 1 4 1 0 11 Gonzalez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .219 Verdugo cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .297 Martinez dh 4 1 2 0 0 1 .338 Bogaerts ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .348 Devers 3b 3 0 0 1 0 3 .281 Vázquez c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .275 Renfroe rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .224 Cordero lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .162 Dalbec 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .188

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 4 9 4 2 7 Mullins cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .312 Hays lf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .250 Mancini 1b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .252 Mountcastle dh 4 1 2 1 0 1 .232 Severino c 4 0 3 0 0 0 .239 Galvis ss 3 0 0 1 0 1 .276 Franco 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .205 Ruiz 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .160 Valaika 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .195 McKenna rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .211

Boston 000 100 000_1 4 0 Baltimore 010 001 02x_4 9 0

LOB_Boston 4, Baltimore 6. 2B_Renfroe (4), Bogaerts (11). 3B_Mullins (1). HR_Mountcastle (3), off Pérez; Mancini (7), off Andriese. RBIs_Devers (29), Mountcastle (12), Mancini 2 (29), Galvis (11). SF_Devers, Galvis.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Vázquez, Gonzalez, Devers); Baltimore 2 (McKenna, Franco). RISP_Boston 0 for 5; Baltimore 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Cordero. GIDP_Severino.

DP_Boston 1 (Devers, Gonzalez, Dalbec).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pérez 5 4 1 1 1 4 74 4.01 Andriese, L, 1-2 2 4 3 3 1 2 44 4.67 P.Valdez 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 3.38

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA López 5 2-3 4 1 1 0 5 71 5.62 Scott, W, 2-2 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 2.45 Lakins Sr., H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.22 Fry, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 1.26 C.Valdez, S, 8-10 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 1.23

Inherited runners-scored_P.Valdez 2-1, Scott 1-0. HBP_López (Bogaerts). WP_López, Scott.

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_2:45. A_6,826 (45,971).

