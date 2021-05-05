Trending:
Baltimore 6, Seattle 0

By The Associated Press
May 5, 2021 1:43 am
< a min read
      
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 6 8 6 1 9
Mullins cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .320
Hays lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .232
Mancini dh 3 1 1 3 1 0 .252
Severino c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .235
Franco 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .224
Ruiz 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .164
Mountcastle 1b 4 1 0 0 0 2 .202
Valaika 2b 4 1 2 1 0 2 .250
Stewart rf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .183
Urías ss 3 0 1 1 0 1 .170
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 27 0 0 0 0 12
Haniger rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .254
France dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .246
Seager 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .242
Lewis cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .184
Murphy c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .140
White 1b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .141
Moore 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .129
Haggerty lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .213
Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .245
Baltimore 020 000 130_6 8 0
Seattle 000 000 000_0 0 0

LOB_Baltimore 2, Seattle 0. HR_Valaika (1), off Kikuchi; Mancini (6), off Fletcher. RBIs_Stewart (8), Urías (4), Valaika (1), Mancini 3 (25). CS_Haggerty (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 0 (Urías); Seattle 0. RISP_Baltimore 3 for 3; Seattle 0 for 0.

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Means, W, 4-0 9 0 0 0 0 12 113 1.37
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kikuchi, L, 1-2 7 5 3 3 1 7 87 4.30
Fletcher 1 3 3 3 0 0 27 27.00
Newsome 1 0 0 0 0 2 22 6.59

WP_Means, Kikuchi.

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_2:25. A_6,742 (47,929).

