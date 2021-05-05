Baltimore 6, Seattle 0

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|6
|8
|6
|1
|9
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.320
|Hays lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Mancini dh
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.252
|Severino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Ruiz 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.164
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.202
|Valaika 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.250
|Stewart rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.183
|Urías ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.170
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|27
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|
|Haniger rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|France dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Seager 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Lewis cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.184
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.140
|White 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.141
|Moore 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.129
|Haggerty lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.213
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Baltimore
|020
|000
|130_6
|8
|0
|Seattle
|000
|000
|000_0
|0
|0
LOB_Baltimore 2, Seattle 0. HR_Valaika (1), off Kikuchi; Mancini (6), off Fletcher. RBIs_Stewart (8), Urías (4), Valaika (1), Mancini 3 (25). CS_Haggerty (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 0 (Urías); Seattle 0. RISP_Baltimore 3 for 3; Seattle 0 for 0.
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Means, W, 4-0
|9
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|113
|1.37
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kikuchi, L, 1-2
|7
|
|5
|3
|3
|1
|7
|87
|4.30
|Fletcher
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|27
|27.00
|Newsome
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|6.59
WP_Means, Kikuchi.
Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_2:25. A_6,742 (47,929).
