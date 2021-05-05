Trending:
Baltimore 6, Seattle 0

By The Associated Press
May 5, 2021 1:45 am
< a min read
      
Baltimore Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 6 8 6 Totals 27 0 0 0
Mullins cf 4 1 1 0 Haniger rf 3 0 0 0
Hays lf 4 1 1 0 France dh 3 0 0 0
Mancini dh 3 1 1 3 Seager 3b 3 0 0 0
Severino c 4 0 0 0 Lewis cf 3 0 0 0
Franco 3b 4 0 1 0 Murphy c 3 0 0 0
Ruiz 3b 0 0 0 0 White 1b 3 0 0 0
Mountcastle 1b 4 1 0 0 Moore 2b 3 0 0 0
Valaika 2b 4 1 2 1 Haggerty lf 3 0 0 0
Stewart rf 4 1 1 1 Crawford ss 3 0 0 0
Urías ss 3 0 1 1
Baltimore 020 000 130 6
Seattle 000 000 000 0

LOB_Baltimore 2, Seattle 0. HR_Valaika (1), Mancini (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Means W,4-0 9 0 0 0 0 12
Seattle
Kikuchi L,1-2 7 5 3 3 1 7
Fletcher 1 3 3 3 0 0
Newsome 1 0 0 0 0 2

WP_Means, Kikuchi.

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_2:25. A_6,742 (47,929).

