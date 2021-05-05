Baltimore 6, Seattle 0

|Baltimore
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|6
|8
|6
|
|Totals
|27
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Haniger rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hays lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|France dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mancini dh
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|Seager 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Severino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lewis cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ruiz 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|White 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Moore 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Valaika 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Haggerty lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stewart rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urías ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Baltimore
|020
|000
|130
|—
|6
|Seattle
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
LOB_Baltimore 2, Seattle 0. HR_Valaika (1), Mancini (6).
|Baltimore
|Means W,4-0
|9
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Seattle
|Kikuchi L,1-2
|7
|
|5
|3
|3
|1
|7
|Fletcher
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Newsome
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_Means, Kikuchi.
Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_2:25. A_6,742 (47,929).
