Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baltimore takes 12-game slide into matchup with Chicago

By The Associated Press
May 30, 2021 3:08 am
1 min read
      

Baltimore Orioles (17-35, fifth in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (31-20, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Keegan Akin (0-0, 6.10 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 10 strikeouts) White Sox: Lucas Giolito (4-4, 4.04 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore enters the game as losers of their last 12 games.

        Insight by Pega: IT practitioners describe how agencies are doubling down on digital transformation efforts in this exclusive executive briefing.

The White Sox are 19-9 in home games in 2020. Chicago’s team on-base percentage of .343 leads the American League. Yoan Moncada leads the lineup with an OBP of .419.

The Orioles have gone 11-17 away from home. Baltimore has slugged .385 this season. Trey Mancini leads the club with a .524 slugging percentage, including 24 extra-base hits and 11 home runs.

The White Sox won the last meeting 3-1. Lance Lynn notched his sixth victory and Jose Abreu went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs for Chicago. John Means registered his first loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abreu leads the White Sox with 45 RBIs and is batting .271.

Freddy Galvis ranks second on the Orioles with 20 extra base hits and is batting .255.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 6-4, .228 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Orioles: 0-10, .226 batting average, 7.36 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Michael Kopech: (ankle), Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Jimmy Cordero: (tommy john surgery), Luis Robert: (hip), Eloy Jimenez: (left pectoral), Adam Engel: (right hamstring), Adam Eaton: (hamstring).

        Read more: Sports News

Orioles: Mac Sceroler: (shoulder), Hunter Harvey: (oblique), Austin Hays: (hamstring), Trey Mancini: (elbow), Chris Davis: (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|31 Best Practices for Securing your Zoom...
5|31 The Top 10 Emerging Risks Affecting the...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Padre Island National Seashore gets an unexpected visitor