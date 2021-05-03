Trending:
Baseball Expanded Glance

By The Associated Press
May 3, 2021 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Boston 17 12 .586 _ _ 5-5 L-2 8-8 9-4
Toronto 14 12 .538 ½ 7-3 W-3 7-4 7-8
New York 14 14 .500 7-3 W-3 7-7 7-7
Tampa Bay 14 15 .483 3 2 4-6 W-1 7-10 7-5
Baltimore 13 15 .464 5-5 L-1 4-10 9-5

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Kansas City 16 10 .615 _ _ 7-3 L-1 8-5 8-5
Chicago 15 12 .556 _ 7-3 L-1 9-6 6-6
Cleveland 13 13 .500 3 5-5 W-1 7-6 6-7
Minnesota 10 16 .385 6 4-6 W-1 5-8 5-8
Detroit 8 21 .276 8 1-9 L-5 4-9 4-12

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 17 12 .586 _ _ 5-5 W-1 9-8 8-4
Seattle 16 13 .552 1 _ 4-6 W-1 8-6 8-7
Houston 15 13 .536 ½ 7-3 L-1 7-7 8-6
Los Angeles 13 13 .500 4-6 L-1 6-4 7-9
Texas 13 16 .448 4 3 4-6 W-2 7-9 6-7

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Washington 12 12 .500 _ _ 7-3 W-4 8-5 4-7
New York 11 11 .500 _ 2 4-6 W-2 6-4 5-7
Philadelphia 14 15 .483 ½ 5-5 W-1 10-6 4-9
Atlanta 12 16 .429 2 4 4-6 L-4 7-7 5-9
Miami 11 16 .407 3-6 L-3 4-7 7-9

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 17 12 .586 _ _ 6-4 L-2 8-8 9-4
St. Louis 16 12 .571 ½ _ 8-2 W-4 7-6 9-6
Cincinnati 13 14 .481 3 4-6 W-1 9-6 4-8
Pittsburgh 12 15 .444 4 4-6 L-4 5-7 7-8
Chicago 12 16 .429 4 3-7 L-1 8-7 4-9

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 17 11 .607 _ _ 6-4 W-1 10-3 7-8
Los Angeles 17 12 .586 ½ _ 3-7 W-1 8-5 9-7
San Diego 16 13 .552 ½ 6-4 L-1 7-9 9-4
Arizona 15 13 .536 2 1 7-3 W-1 6-5 9-8
Colorado 10 18 .357 7 6 4-6 L-1 8-7 2-11

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 2, Detroit 0

Toronto 7, Atlanta 2

Tampa Bay 5, Houston 4

Minnesota 13, Kansas City 4

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 0

Texas 5, Boston 3

Oakland 7, Baltimore 5

Seattle 2, L.A. Angels 0

Monday’s Games

Texas at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-0) at Cincinnati (Hoffman 2-1), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Fulmer 1-1) at Boston (Pivetta 3-0), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Gibson 3-0) at Minnesota (Happ 2-0), 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Hentges 1-0) at Kansas City (Minor 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 1-1), 9:38 p.m.

Toronto (Kay 0-1) at Oakland (Irvin 2-3), 9:40 p.m.

Baltimore (López 1-3) at Seattle (Dunn 1-0), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Washington 3, Miami 1

St. Louis 3, Pittsburgh 0

Toronto 7, Atlanta 2

Cincinnati 13, Chicago Cubs 12, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 16, Milwaukee 4

San Francisco 7, San Diego 1

Arizona 8, Colorado 4

N.Y. Mets 8, Philadelphia 7

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia 4, Milwaukee 3

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

San Francisco at Colorado, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-2) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-3), 2:20 p.m., 1st game

San Francisco (Wood 3-0) at Colorado (TBD), 5:40 p.m., 1st game

Arizona (Smith 1-1) at Miami (Alcantara 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-0) at Cincinnati (Hoffman 2-1), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Ynoa 2-1) at Washington (Ross 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 1-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-2) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 1-2), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-2) at St. Louis (Oviedo 0-0), 7:45 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Colorado (TBD), 8:40 p.m., 2nd game

Pittsburgh (Keller 1-3) at San Diego (Weathers 1-0), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Arizona at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.

