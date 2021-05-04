All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Boston
|17
|12
|.586
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|8-8
|9-4
|Toronto
|14
|13
|.519
|2
|½
|7-3
|L-1
|7-4
|7-9
|Tampa Bay
|15
|15
|.500
|2½
|1
|5-5
|W-2
|7-10
|8-5
|New York
|14
|14
|.500
|2½
|1
|7-3
|W-3
|7-7
|7-7
|Baltimore
|14
|15
|.483
|3
|1½
|6-4
|W-1
|4-10
|10-5
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Kansas City
|16
|11
|.593
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|8-6
|8-5
|Chicago
|15
|12
|.556
|1
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|9-6
|6-6
|Cleveland
|14
|13
|.519
|2
|½
|6-4
|W-2
|7-6
|7-7
|Minnesota
|11
|16
|.407
|5
|3½
|5-5
|W-2
|6-8
|5-8
|Detroit
|8
|21
|.276
|9
|7½
|1-9
|L-5
|4-9
|4-12
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Oakland
|18
|12
|.600
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|10-8
|8-4
|Houston
|15
|13
|.536
|2
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|7-7
|8-6
|Seattle
|16
|14
|.533
|2
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|8-7
|8-7
|Los Angeles
|13
|14
|.481
|3½
|1½
|4-6
|L-2
|6-5
|7-9
|Texas
|13
|17
|.433
|5
|3
|4-6
|L-1
|7-9
|6-8
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Washington
|12
|12
|.500
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|8-5
|4-7
|Philadelphia
|14
|15
|.483
|½
|2½
|5-5
|W-1
|10-6
|4-9
|New York
|11
|12
|.478
|½
|2½
|4-6
|L-1
|6-4
|5-8
|Atlanta
|12
|16
|.429
|2
|4
|4-6
|L-4
|7-7
|5-9
|Miami
|11
|16
|.407
|2½
|4½
|3-6
|L-3
|4-7
|7-9
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|17
|12
|.586
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|8-8
|9-4
|St. Louis
|17
|12
|.586
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-5
|8-6
|9-6
|Cincinnati
|13
|14
|.481
|3
|2½
|4-6
|W-1
|9-6
|4-8
|Chicago
|13
|16
|.448
|4
|3½
|3-7
|W-1
|9-7
|4-9
|Pittsburgh
|12
|16
|.429
|4½
|4
|4-6
|L-5
|5-7
|7-9
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|17
|11
|.607
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|10-3
|7-8
|Los Angeles
|17
|13
|.567
|1
|_
|3-7
|L-1
|8-5
|9-8
|San Diego
|17
|13
|.567
|1
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|8-9
|9-4
|Arizona
|15
|13
|.536
|2
|1
|7-3
|W-1
|6-5
|9-8
|Colorado
|10
|18
|.357
|7
|6
|4-6
|L-1
|8-7
|2-11
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Minnesota 6, Texas 5
Cleveland 8, Kansas City 6
Oakland 5, Toronto 4
Baltimore 5, Seattle 3
Tampa Bay 7, L.A. Angels 3
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Toronto at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-1) at Cincinnati (Gray 0-2), 12:35 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 3-0) at Seattle (Kikuchi 1-1), 3:40 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 0-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 1-3) at Boston (Pérez 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Yang 0-0) at Minnesota (Thorpe 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 3-2) at Kansas City (Singer 1-3), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 1-3) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-2), 9:38 p.m.
Toronto (Ray 1-1) at Oakland (Bassitt 2-2), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 1:10 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia 4, Milwaukee 3
St. Louis 6, N.Y. Mets 5
San Diego 2, Pittsburgh 0
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, ppd.
San Francisco at Colorado, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 7, L.A. Dodgers 1, 7 innings, 1st game
San Francisco at Colorado, 5:40 p.m., 1st game
Arizona at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m., 2nd game
Pittsburgh at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-1) at Cincinnati (Gray 0-2), 12:35 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 1-2) at Colorado (Gray 3-2), 3:10 p.m.
Arizona (Weaver 1-2) at Miami (López 0-2), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 0-1) at Washington (Fedde 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 3-0) at Philadelphia (Anderson 1-3), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Stroman 3-2) at St. Louis (Kim 1-0), 7:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-2) at San Diego (Darvish 3-1), 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
