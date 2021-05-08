All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Boston
|20
|13
|.606
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|10-9
|10-4
|Tampa Bay
|18
|16
|.529
|2½
|½
|6-4
|L-1
|7-10
|11-6
|Toronto
|16
|15
|.516
|3
|1
|6-4
|L-1
|7-4
|9-11
|New York
|16
|16
|.500
|3½
|1½
|7-3
|L-2
|9-9
|7-7
|Baltimore
|15
|17
|.469
|4½
|2½
|5-5
|L-1
|4-11
|11-6
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|17
|13
|.567
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|9-6
|8-7
|Cleveland
|17
|14
|.548
|½
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|7-7
|10-7
|Kansas City
|16
|15
|.516
|1½
|1
|2-8
|L-6
|8-10
|8-5
|Minnesota
|12
|19
|.387
|5½
|5
|5-5
|W-1
|6-11
|6-8
|Detroit
|9
|24
|.273
|9½
|9
|2-8
|L-2
|4-10
|5-14
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Oakland
|20
|14
|.588
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|12-10
|8-4
|Seattle
|18
|15
|.545
|1½
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|9-8
|9-7
|Houston
|17
|15
|.531
|2
|½
|6-4
|W-2
|8-7
|9-8
|Texas
|16
|18
|.471
|4
|2½
|6-4
|L-1
|7-10
|9-8
|Los Angeles
|14
|17
|.452
|4½
|3
|3-7
|W-1
|7-8
|7-9
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Philadelphia
|18
|15
|.545
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-5
|13-6
|5-9
|New York
|14
|13
|.519
|1
|_
|5-5
|W-3
|7-4
|7-9
|Miami
|15
|16
|.484
|2
|1
|5-4
|W-4
|8-7
|7-9
|Atlanta
|15
|17
|.469
|2½
|1½
|5-5
|L-1
|7-8
|8-9
|Washington
|13
|15
|.464
|2½
|1½
|5-5
|W-1
|8-8
|5-7
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|19
|14
|.576
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|10-8
|9-6
|Milwaukee
|17
|16
|.515
|2
|_
|3-7
|L-6
|8-8
|9-8
|Chicago
|16
|16
|.500
|2½
|½
|6-4
|W-4
|12-7
|4-9
|Cincinnati
|15
|15
|.500
|2½
|½
|6-4
|W-2
|10-7
|5-8
|Pittsburgh
|13
|18
|.419
|5
|3
|3-7
|L-2
|5-7
|8-11
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|19
|13
|.594
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|11-3
|8-10
|San Diego
|18
|15
|.545
|1½
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|9-10
|9-5
|Los Angeles
|17
|16
|.515
|2½
|_
|2-8
|L-4
|8-5
|9-11
|Arizona
|15
|17
|.469
|4
|1½
|4-6
|L-4
|6-5
|9-12
|Colorado
|12
|20
|.375
|7
|4½
|4-6
|L-1
|10-8
|2-12
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Washington 11, N.Y. Yankees 4
Boston 6, Baltimore 2
Minnesota 7, Detroit 3
Seattle 5, Texas 4
Cincinnati 3, Cleveland 0
Chicago White Sox 3, Kansas City 0
Houston 10, Toronto 4
Oakland 2, Tampa Bay 1
L.A. Angels 9, L.A. Dodgers 2
Saturday’s Games
Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Boston (Pivetta 4-0) at Baltimore (Kremer 0-2), 1:05 p.m.
Washington (Ross 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-2), 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 1-1) at Cleveland (Hentges 1-0), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 2-2) at Detroit (Boyd 2-3), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-3) at Kansas City (Minor 2-1), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Houston (Greinke 2-1), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Sheffield 2-2) at Texas (Dunning 1-2), 2:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 3-1) at L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-3), 4:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-0) at Oakland (Irvin 3-3), 4:07 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 2
Washington 11, N.Y. Yankees 4
Miami 6, Milwaukee 1
Philadelphia 12, Atlanta 2
St. Louis 5, Colorado 0
N.Y. Mets 5, Arizona 4, 10 innings
Cincinnati 3, Cleveland 0
L.A. Angels 9, L.A. Dodgers 2
San Francisco 5, San Diego 4
Saturday’s Games
Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Washington (Ross 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-2), 1:05 p.m.
Arizona (Smith 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-2), 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 1-1) at Cleveland (Hentges 1-0), 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 1-1) at Miami (Alcantara 1-2), 1:10 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 1-3) at St. Louis (Wainwright 1-3), 2:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Anderson 2-3) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-3), 2:20 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at San Francisco (Cueto 2-0), 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 3-1) at L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-3), 4:07 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 3-1) at Atlanta (Ynoa 3-1), 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
