Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

By The Associated Press
May 8, 2021 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Boston 20 13 .606 _ _ 6-4 W-2 10-9 10-4
Tampa Bay 18 16 .529 ½ 6-4 L-1 7-10 11-6
Toronto 16 15 .516 3 1 6-4 L-1 7-4 9-11
New York 16 16 .500 7-3 L-2 9-9 7-7
Baltimore 15 17 .469 5-5 L-1 4-11 11-6

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 17 13 .567 _ _ 6-4 W-1 9-6 8-7
Cleveland 17 14 .548 ½ _ 7-3 L-1 7-7 10-7
Kansas City 16 15 .516 1 2-8 L-6 8-10 8-5
Minnesota 12 19 .387 5 5-5 W-1 6-11 6-8
Detroit 9 24 .273 9 2-8 L-2 4-10 5-14

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 20 14 .588 _ _ 5-5 W-1 12-10 8-4
Seattle 18 15 .545 _ 5-5 W-1 9-8 9-7
Houston 17 15 .531 2 ½ 6-4 W-2 8-7 9-8
Texas 16 18 .471 4 6-4 L-1 7-10 9-8
Los Angeles 14 17 .452 3 3-7 W-1 7-8 7-9

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Philadelphia 18 15 .545 _ _ 7-3 W-5 13-6 5-9
New York 14 13 .519 1 _ 5-5 W-3 7-4 7-9
Miami 15 16 .484 2 1 5-4 W-4 8-7 7-9
Atlanta 15 17 .469 5-5 L-1 7-8 8-9
Washington 13 15 .464 5-5 W-1 8-8 5-7

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 19 14 .576 _ _ 7-3 W-1 10-8 9-6
Milwaukee 17 16 .515 2 _ 3-7 L-6 8-8 9-8
Chicago 16 16 .500 ½ 6-4 W-4 12-7 4-9
Cincinnati 15 15 .500 ½ 6-4 W-2 10-7 5-8
Pittsburgh 13 18 .419 5 3 3-7 L-2 5-7 8-11

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 19 13 .594 _ _ 5-5 W-1 11-3 8-10
San Diego 18 15 .545 _ 6-4 L-1 9-10 9-5
Los Angeles 17 16 .515 _ 2-8 L-4 8-5 9-11
Arizona 15 17 .469 4 4-6 L-4 6-5 9-12
Colorado 12 20 .375 7 4-6 L-1 10-8 2-12

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Washington 11, N.Y. Yankees 4

Boston 6, Baltimore 2

Minnesota 7, Detroit 3

Seattle 5, Texas 4

Cincinnati 3, Cleveland 0

Chicago White Sox 3, Kansas City 0

Houston 10, Toronto 4

Oakland 2, Tampa Bay 1

L.A. Angels 9, L.A. Dodgers 2

Saturday’s Games

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Boston (Pivetta 4-0) at Baltimore (Kremer 0-2), 1:05 p.m.

Washington (Ross 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-2), 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 1-1) at Cleveland (Hentges 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 2-2) at Detroit (Boyd 2-3), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-3) at Kansas City (Minor 2-1), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Houston (Greinke 2-1), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Sheffield 2-2) at Texas (Dunning 1-2), 2:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 3-1) at L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-3), 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-0) at Oakland (Irvin 3-3), 4:07 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 2

Washington 11, N.Y. Yankees 4

Miami 6, Milwaukee 1

Philadelphia 12, Atlanta 2

St. Louis 5, Colorado 0

N.Y. Mets 5, Arizona 4, 10 innings

Cincinnati 3, Cleveland 0

L.A. Angels 9, L.A. Dodgers 2

San Francisco 5, San Diego 4

Saturday’s Games

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Washington (Ross 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-2), 1:05 p.m.

Arizona (Smith 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-2), 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 1-1) at Cleveland (Hentges 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 1-1) at Miami (Alcantara 1-2), 1:10 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 1-3) at St. Louis (Wainwright 1-3), 2:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Anderson 2-3) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-3), 2:20 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at San Francisco (Cueto 2-0), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 3-1) at L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-3), 4:07 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 3-1) at Atlanta (Ynoa 3-1), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

