All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Boston
|22
|13
|.629
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-4
|10-9
|12-4
|New York
|18
|16
|.529
|3½
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|11-9
|7-7
|Tampa Bay
|19
|17
|.528
|3½
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|7-10
|12-7
|Toronto
|17
|16
|.515
|4
|½
|6-4
|L-1
|7-4
|10-12
|Baltimore
|15
|19
|.441
|6½
|3
|5-5
|L-3
|4-13
|11-6
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|19
|13
|.594
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|9-6
|10-7
|Cleveland
|18
|14
|.563
|1
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|8-7
|10-7
|Kansas City
|16
|17
|.485
|3½
|1½
|1-9
|L-8
|8-12
|8-5
|Minnesota
|12
|20
|.375
|7
|5
|5-5
|L-1
|6-11
|6-9
|Detroit
|10
|24
|.294
|10
|8
|2-8
|W-1
|5-10
|5-14
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Oakland
|21
|15
|.583
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|13-11
|8-4
|Houston
|18
|16
|.529
|2
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|9-8
|9-8
|Seattle
|18
|17
|.514
|2½
|½
|5-5
|L-2
|9-8
|9-9
|Texas
|18
|18
|.500
|3
|1
|7-3
|W-2
|9-10
|9-8
|Los Angeles
|15
|18
|.455
|4½
|2½
|3-7
|W-1
|8-9
|7-9
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|16
|13
|.552
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-5
|9-4
|7-9
|Philadelphia
|18
|16
|.529
|½
|½
|6-4
|L-1
|13-6
|5-10
|Atlanta
|16
|17
|.485
|2
|2
|5-5
|W-1
|8-8
|8-9
|Miami
|15
|18
|.455
|3
|3
|4-5
|L-2
|8-9
|7-9
|Washington
|13
|17
|.433
|3½
|3½
|5-5
|L-2
|8-8
|5-9
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|21
|14
|.600
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-3
|12-8
|9-6
|Milwaukee
|19
|16
|.543
|2
|_
|4-6
|W-2
|8-8
|11-8
|Chicago
|17
|17
|.500
|3½
|1½
|7-3
|L-1
|13-8
|4-9
|Cincinnati
|15
|16
|.484
|4
|2
|6-4
|L-1
|10-7
|5-9
|Pittsburgh
|14
|19
|.424
|6
|4
|2-8
|W-1
|5-7
|9-12
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|20
|14
|.588
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|12-4
|8-10
|San Diego
|19
|16
|.543
|1½
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|9-10
|10-6
|Los Angeles
|18
|17
|.514
|2½
|1
|2-8
|L-1
|8-5
|10-12
|Arizona
|15
|19
|.441
|5
|3½
|3-7
|L-6
|6-5
|9-14
|Colorado
|12
|22
|.353
|8
|6½
|3-7
|L-3
|10-8
|2-14
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 4, Washington 3, 11 innings
Oakland 6, Tampa Bay 3
Detroit 7, Minnesota 3
Cleveland 9, Cincinnati 2
Chicago White Sox 9, Kansas City 1
Toronto 8, Houston 4
Boston 11, Baltimore 6
Texas 9, Seattle 8
L.A. Dodgers 14, L.A. Angels 11
Sunday’s Games
Boston 4, Baltimore 3
N.Y. Yankees 3, Washington 2
Texas 10, Seattle 2
Chicago White Sox 9, Kansas City 3
Houston 7, Toronto 4
Tampa Bay 4, Oakland 3
L.A. Angels 2, L.A. Dodgers 1
Minnesota at Detroit, ppd.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, ppd.
Monday’s Games
Boston (Pérez 0-2) at Baltimore (López 1-3), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Houston (Garcia 0-3), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Gibson 3-0) at San Francisco (Wood 3-0), 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Texas at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Monday’s Games
