On Air: Off The Shelf
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

By The Associated Press
May 11, 2021 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Boston 22 14 .611 _ _ 6-4 L-1 10-9 12-5
New York 18 16 .529 3 _ 7-3 W-2 11-9 7-7
Tampa Bay 19 17 .528 3 _ 6-4 W-1 7-10 12-7
Toronto 17 16 .515 ½ 6-4 L-1 7-4 10-12
Baltimore 16 19 .457 5-5 W-1 5-13 11-6

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 19 13 .594 _ _ 7-3 W-3 9-6 10-7
Cleveland 18 14 .563 1 _ 7-3 W-1 8-7 10-7
Kansas City 16 17 .485 1-9 L-8 8-12 8-5
Minnesota 12 20 .375 7 5 5-5 L-1 6-11 6-9
Detroit 10 24 .294 10 8 2-8 W-1 5-10 5-14

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 21 15 .583 _ _ 5-5 L-1 13-11 8-4
Houston 18 17 .514 ½ 5-5 L-1 9-9 9-8
Seattle 18 17 .514 ½ 5-5 L-2 9-8 9-9
Texas 18 19 .486 7-3 L-1 9-10 9-9
Los Angeles 16 18 .471 4 2 4-6 W-2 8-9 8-9

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 16 13 .552 _ _ 7-3 W-5 9-4 7-9
Philadelphia 18 17 .514 1 1 6-4 L-2 13-6 5-11
Atlanta 17 17 .500 5-5 W-2 9-8 8-9
Miami 15 19 .441 4-5 L-3 8-9 7-10
Washington 13 17 .433 5-5 L-2 8-8 5-9

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 21 14 .600 _ _ 8-2 W-3 12-8 9-6
Milwaukee 19 16 .543 2 _ 4-6 W-2 8-8 11-8
Chicago 17 17 .500 7-3 L-1 13-8 4-9
Cincinnati 16 16 .500 6-4 W-1 10-7 6-9
Pittsburgh 14 20 .412 2-8 L-1 5-8 9-12

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 21 14 .600 _ _ 5-5 W-1 13-4 8-10
San Diego 19 16 .543 2 _ 6-4 W-1 9-10 10-6
Los Angeles 18 17 .514 3 1 2-8 L-1 8-5 10-12
Arizona 16 19 .457 5 3 3-7 W-1 7-5 9-14
Colorado 12 22 .353 3-7 L-3 10-8 2-14

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Baltimore 4, Boston 1

        Insight by Commscope and Ruckus: Learn how all the pieces are starting to come together to help agencies connect more devices at faster speeds to help meet their missions in a more agile and secure way by downloading this exclusive e-book.

L.A. Angels 5, Houston 4

San Francisco 3, Texas 1

Tuesday’s Games

Texas at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore (Harvey 3-2) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 2-1), 12:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Davies 2-2) at Cleveland (Hentges 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 4-2) at Detroit (Mize 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-1) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (TBD) at Boston (Rodríguez 5-0), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 2-2) at Atlanta (Fried 1-1), 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-2) at Houston (Urquidy 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Happ 2-0) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Dunn 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 4-1), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Toronto at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati 14, Pittsburgh 1

Arizona 5, Miami 2

San Francisco 3, Texas 1

San Diego at Colorado, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Texas at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore (Harvey 3-2) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 2-1), 12:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Miley 4-2) at Pittsburgh (Cahill 1-4), 12:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Davies 2-2) at Cleveland (Hentges 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 1-0) at Colorado (Gomber 2-4), 3:10 p.m., 1st game

San Diego (Darvish 3-1) at Colorado (TBD), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-2) at Washington (Lester 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 2-2) at Atlanta (Fried 1-1), 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis (Gant 2-3) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-1), 7:40 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 4-2) at Arizona (Gallen 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Seattle (Dunn 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 4-1), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Toronto at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|4 SDSC GPU Hackathon
5|10 Cloud and Hybrid Operations Best...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Monterey seizes massive haul of illicit weapons in the North Arabian Sea