Baseball Expanded Glance

By The Associated Press
May 12, 2021 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Boston 22 15 .595 _ _ 5-5 L-2 10-10 12-5
New York 19 16 .543 2 _ 8-2 W-3 11-9 8-7
Toronto 18 16 .529 ½ 6-4 W-1 7-4 11-12
Tampa Bay 19 18 .514 3 1 6-4 L-1 7-11 12-7
Baltimore 16 20 .444 4-6 L-1 5-13 11-7

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 20 13 .606 _ _ 7-3 W-4 10-6 10-7
Cleveland 19 14 .576 1 _ 8-2 W-2 9-7 10-7
Kansas City 16 18 .471 1-9 L-9 8-12 8-6
Minnesota 12 21 .364 8 6 4-6 L-2 6-11 6-10
Detroit 11 24 .314 10 8 3-7 W-2 6-10 5-14

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 22 15 .595 _ _ 6-4 W-1 13-11 9-4
Houston 19 17 .528 ½ 5-5 W-1 10-9 9-8
Seattle 18 18 .500 4-6 L-3 9-8 9-10
Texas 18 20 .474 6-4 L-2 9-10 9-10
Los Angeles 16 19 .457 5 3 3-7 L-1 8-9 8-10

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 17 13 .567 _ _ 8-2 W-6 10-4 7-9
Philadelphia 19 17 .528 1 _ 6-4 W-1 13-6 6-11
Atlanta 17 18 .486 5-5 L-1 9-9 8-9
Miami 15 20 .429 4-5 L-4 8-9 7-11
Washington 13 18 .419 4-6 L-3 8-9 5-9

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 22 14 .611 _ _ 8-2 W-4 12-8 10-6
Milwaukee 19 17 .528 3 _ 3-7 L-1 8-9 11-8
Chicago 17 18 .486 6-4 L-2 13-8 4-10
Cincinnati 16 17 .485 5-5 L-1 10-7 6-10
Pittsburgh 15 20 .429 3-7 W-1 6-8 9-12

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 22 14 .611 _ _ 6-4 W-2 14-4 8-10
San Diego 20 16 .556 2 _ 6-4 W-2 9-10 11-6
Los Angeles 19 17 .528 3 _ 3-7 W-1 9-5 10-12
Arizona 17 19 .472 5 2 3-7 W-2 8-5 9-14
Colorado 12 23 .343 3-7 L-4 10-9 2-14

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

San Francisco 4, Texas 2

Cleveland 3, Chicago Cubs 2

N.Y. Yankees 3, Tampa Bay 1

Oakland 3, Boston 2

N.Y. Mets 3, Baltimore 2

Toronto 5, Atlanta 3

Houston 5, L.A. Angels 1

Detroit 8, Kansas City 7

Chicago White Sox 9, Minnesota 3

L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 4

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Toronto (Stripling 0-2) at Atlanta (Morton 2-2), 12:20 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 0-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 1-2), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Pineda 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 5-0), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-2) at Tampa Bay (Hill 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 3-1) at Boston (Richards 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Foltynewicz 1-3) at Houston (Javier 3-1), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 2-3) at Seattle (Flexen 3-1), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

Oakland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

San Francisco 4, Texas 2

Cleveland 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Pittsburgh 7, Cincinnati 2

N.Y. Mets 3, Baltimore 2

Toronto 5, Atlanta 3

Philadelphia 6, Washington 2

St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 1, 11 innings

San Diego 8, Colorado 1

Arizona 11, Miami 3

L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 4

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

San Diego at Colorado, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Toronto (Stripling 0-2) at Atlanta (Morton 2-2), 12:20 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 2-1) at Washington (Corbin 1-3), 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 6-0) at Milwaukee (Burnes 2-2), 1:40 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 2-1) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 0-1), 6:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Miley 4-2) at Colorado (González 1-1), 8:40 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 4-2) at Arizona (Kelly 2-3), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

