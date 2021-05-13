On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Baseball Expanded Glance

By The Associated Press
May 13, 2021 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Boston 22 16 .579 _ _ 5-5 L-3 10-11 12-5
New York 20 16 .556 1 _ 8-2 W-4 11-9 9-7
Toronto 20 16 .556 1 _ 6-4 W-3 7-4 13-12
Tampa Bay 19 19 .500 3 2 6-4 L-2 7-12 12-7
Baltimore 16 21 .432 3-7 L-2 5-13 11-8

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 21 13 .618 _ _ 7-3 W-5 11-6 10-7
Cleveland 20 14 .588 1 _ 8-2 W-3 10-7 10-7
Kansas City 16 20 .444 6 4 0-10 L-11 8-12 8-8
Minnesota 12 22 .353 9 7 3-7 L-3 6-11 6-11
Detroit 13 24 .351 5-5 W-4 8-10 5-14

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 23 15 .605 _ _ 7-3 W-2 13-11 10-4
Houston 20 17 .541 ½ 5-5 W-2 11-9 9-8
Seattle 18 19 .486 3-7 L-4 9-8 9-11
Texas 18 20 .474 5 3 6-4 L-2 9-10 9-10
Los Angeles 16 20 .444 6 4 3-7 L-2 8-9 8-11

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 18 13 .581 _ _ 8-2 W-7 11-4 7-9
Philadelphia 20 18 .526 ½ 7-3 L-1 13-6 7-12
Atlanta 17 20 .459 4 3 5-5 L-3 9-11 8-9
Miami 16 20 .444 5-4 W-1 8-9 8-11
Washington 14 19 .424 5 4 3-7 W-1 9-10 5-9

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 22 15 .595 _ _ 7-3 L-1 12-8 10-7
Milwaukee 20 17 .541 2 _ 3-7 W-1 9-9 11-8
Cincinnati 17 17 .500 6-4 W-1 10-7 7-10
Chicago 17 19 .472 6-4 L-3 13-8 4-11
Pittsburgh 15 21 .417 3-7 L-1 6-9 9-12

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 22 14 .611 _ _ 6-4 W-2 14-4 8-10
San Diego 21 17 .553 2 _ 5-5 L-1 9-10 12-7
Los Angeles 20 17 .541 _ 4-6 W-2 10-5 10-12
Arizona 17 20 .459 3 3-7 L-1 8-6 9-14
Colorado 13 24 .351 7 3-7 W-1 11-10 2-14

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 7, Baltimore 1

Cleveland 2, Chicago Cubs 1, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 1, Tampa Bay 0

Detroit 4, Kansas City 2

Toronto 4, Atlanta 1

Oakland 4, Boston 1

Houston 9, L.A. Angels 1

Chicago White Sox 13, Minnesota 8

L.A. Dodgers 7, Seattle 1

Thursday’s Games

Toronto 8, Atlanta 4

Detroit 4, Kansas City 3

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Kansas City (Keller 2-4) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-3), 3:10 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 2-2) at Baltimore (Kremer 0-3), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 3-3) at Detroit (Skubal 0-5), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 3-2) at Boston (Pivetta 5-0), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-3) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-0) at Toronto (Matz 5-2), 7:37 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 2-0), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

Oakland (Montas 4-2) at Minnesota (Shoemaker 2-3), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Benjamin 0-1) at Houston (Greinke 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 5-0) at Seattle (Flexen 3-1), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Minnesota, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 7, Baltimore 1

Cincinnati 5, Pittsburgh 1, 10 innings

Cleveland 2, Chicago Cubs 1, 10 innings

San Diego 5, Colorado 3, 7 innings, 1st game

Colorado 3, San Diego 2, 8 innings, 2nd game

Toronto 4, Atlanta 1

Milwaukee 4, St. Louis 1

Philadelphia 5, Washington 2, 10 innings

Miami 3, Arizona 2

L.A. Dodgers 7, Seattle 1

Thursday’s Games

Toronto 8, Atlanta 4

Washington 5, Philadelphia 1

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

San Francisco (Gausman 3-0) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 3-3), 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 3-3) at Detroit (Skubal 0-5), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-3) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-0) at Toronto (Matz 5-2), 7:37 p.m.

Atlanta (Smyly 1-2) at Milwaukee (Houser 3-3), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Miley 4-2) at Colorado (Márquez 1-4), 8:40 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 2-2) at Arizona (Smith 1-2), 9:40 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-3), 10:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Oviedo 0-1) at San Diego (Musgrove 2-4), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

