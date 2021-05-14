Trending:
Baseball Expanded Glance

By The Associated Press
May 14, 2021 10:01 am
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Boston 23 16 .590 _ _ 6-4 W-1 11-11 12-5
Toronto 20 16 .556 _ 6-4 W-3 7-4 13-12
New York 20 17 .541 2 ½ 7-3 L-1 11-9 9-8
Tampa Bay 20 19 .513 3 6-4 W-1 8-12 12-7
Baltimore 16 21 .432 6 3-7 L-2 5-13 11-8

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 22 14 .611 _ _ 7-3 L-1 12-7 10-7
Cleveland 21 14 .600 ½ _ 9-1 W-4 10-7 11-7
Kansas City 17 20 .459 1-9 W-1 8-12 9-8
Detroit 13 24 .351 5-5 W-4 8-10 5-14
Minnesota 12 23 .343 3-7 L-4 6-11 6-12

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 23 16 .590 _ _ 6-4 L-1 13-11 10-5
Houston 21 17 .553 _ 6-4 W-3 12-9 9-8
Seattle 18 20 .474 3 3-7 L-5 9-9 9-11
Texas 18 21 .462 5 5-5 L-3 9-10 9-11
Los Angeles 16 20 .444 4 3-7 L-2 8-9 8-11

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 18 13 .581 _ _ 8-2 W-7 11-4 7-9
Philadelphia 20 18 .526 ½ 7-3 L-1 13-6 7-12
Atlanta 17 20 .459 4 3 5-5 L-3 9-11 8-9
Miami 17 20 .459 4 3 5-4 W-2 8-9 9-11
Washington 14 19 .424 5 4 3-7 W-1 9-10 5-9

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 23 15 .605 _ _ 7-3 W-1 12-8 11-7
Milwaukee 20 18 .526 3 ½ 3-7 L-1 9-10 11-8
Cincinnati 17 18 .486 2 5-5 L-1 10-7 7-11
Chicago 17 19 .472 5 6-4 L-3 13-8 4-11
Pittsburgh 15 22 .405 5 3-7 L-2 6-10 9-12

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 23 14 .622 _ _ 7-3 W-3 14-4 9-10
San Diego 21 17 .553 _ 5-5 L-1 9-10 12-7
Los Angeles 20 17 .541 3 _ 4-6 W-2 10-5 10-12
Arizona 17 21 .447 2-8 L-2 8-7 9-14
Colorado 14 24 .368 4-6 W-2 12-10 2-14

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Toronto 8, Atlanta 4

Detroit 4, Kansas City 3

Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 2

Boston 8, Oakland 1

Tampa Bay 9, N.Y. Yankees 1

Houston 4, Texas 3, 11 innings

Cleveland 4, Seattle 2

Friday’s Games

Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 2, 7 innings, 1st game

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

Oakland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 1-2) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 3-4) at Minnesota (Berríos 3-2), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Williams 2-2) at Detroit (Ureña 1-4), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Bundy 0-4) at Boston (Pérez 0-2), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-2) at Baltimore (López 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Minor 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 5-0), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 2-2) at Houston (Garcia 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 3-2) at Toronto (TBD), 7:37 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 1-1) at Seattle (Sheffield 2-3), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Toronto 8, Atlanta 4

Washington 5, Philadelphia 1

St. Louis 2, Milwaukee 0

San Francisco 3, Pittsburgh 1

Colorado 13, Cincinnati 8

Miami 5, Arizona 1

Friday’s Games

San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 1-2) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Williams 2-2) at Detroit (Ureña 1-4), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Cueto 2-1) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 2-1) at Milwaukee (Anderson 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 3-2) at Toronto (TBD), 7:37 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 2-1) at Colorado (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Ross 2-2) at Arizona (Weaver 2-3), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 2-3) at San Diego (Paddack 1-3), 8:40 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 3-2), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 7:08 p.m.

