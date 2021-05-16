On Air: This Just In!
Baseball Expanded Glance

By The Associated Press
May 16, 2021 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Boston 25 17 .595 _ _ 6-4 L-1 13-12 12-5
Toronto 22 17 .564 _ 7-3 W-2 9-5 13-12
New York 22 18 .550 2 ½ 6-4 L-1 11-9 11-9
Tampa Bay 23 19 .548 2 ½ 6-4 W-4 11-12 12-7
Baltimore 17 23 .425 7 3-7 W-1 6-15 11-8

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 24 15 .615 _ _ 8-2 W-1 14-8 10-7
Cleveland 21 16 .568 2 _ 7-3 L-2 10-7 11-9
Kansas City 18 22 .450 2-8 L-1 8-12 10-10
Detroit 14 26 .350 10½ 6-4 L-1 9-12 5-14
Minnesota 13 25 .342 10½ 2-8 L-1 7-13 6-12

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 25 17 .595 _ _ 6-4 W-1 13-11 12-6
Houston 24 17 .585 ½ _ 8-2 W-6 15-9 9-8
Seattle 20 20 .500 4 4-6 W-2 11-9 9-11
Los Angeles 17 22 .436 5 4-6 W-1 8-9 9-13
Texas 18 24 .429 7 3-7 L-6 9-10 9-14

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 18 16 .529 _ _ 7-3 L-3 11-4 7-12
Philadelphia 21 20 .512 ½ 2 5-5 L-2 13-6 8-14
Atlanta 19 21 .475 2 5-5 L-1 9-11 10-10
Washington 16 20 .444 3 4-6 W-1 9-10 7-10
Miami 17 22 .436 5 2-6 0 8-9 9-13

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 23 17 .575 _ _ 5-5 L-2 12-8 11-9
Milwaukee 21 20 .512 2 4-6 W-1 10-12 11-8
Cincinnati 19 19 .500 3 6-4 W-2 10-7 9-12
Chicago 19 20 .487 3 6-4 W-1 13-8 6-12
Pittsburgh 17 23 .425 6 4-6 L-1 8-11 9-12

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 24 16 .600 _ _ 6-4 W-1 14-4 10-12
San Diego 23 17 .575 1 _ 6-4 W-2 11-10 12-7
Los Angeles 22 17 .564 _ 5-4 W-4 12-5 10-12
Arizona 18 23 .439 5 3-7 L-1 9-9 9-14
Colorado 15 26 .366 8 3-7 L-2 13-12 2-14

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 12, N.Y. Mets 5

Minnesota 5, Oakland 4

Boston 9, L.A. Angels 0

Detroit 9, Chicago Cubs 8, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 2

Kansas City 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Houston 6, Texas 5

Toronto 4, Philadelphia 0

Seattle 7, Cleveland 3

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Mets 1

Chicago Cubs 5, Detroit 1

Baltimore 10, N.Y. Yankees 6

L.A. Angels 6, Boston 5

Toronto 10, Philadelphia 8

Houston 6, Texas 2

Chicago White Sox 4, Kansas City 3

Oakland 7, Minnesota 6

Cleveland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 2-1) at Minnesota (Happ 2-1), 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-1) at Texas (Lyles 1-3), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Hentges 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0), 9:38 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 2-3) at Seattle (Kikuchi 1-2), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 12, N.Y. Mets 5

Detroit 9, Chicago Cubs 8, 10 innings

Atlanta 5, Milwaukee 1

Pittsburgh 8, San Francisco 6

Toronto 4, Philadelphia 0

Arizona 11, Washington 4

San Diego 13, St. Louis 3

Cincinnati 6, Colorado 5, 12 innings

L.A. Dodgers 7, Miami 0

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Mets 1

Chicago Cubs 5, Detroit 1

San Francisco 4, Pittsburgh 1

Toronto 10, Philadelphia 8

Milwaukee 10, Atlanta 9

Washington 3, Arizona 0

Cincinnati 7, Colorado 6

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

San Francisco (Webb 2-3) at Cincinnati (Gray 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 3-1) at Atlanta (Fried 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Lester 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 1-3), 7:40 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 4-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 10:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 4-3) at San Diego (Darvish 3-1), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

