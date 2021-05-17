All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Boston
|25
|17
|.595
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|13-12
|12-5
|Toronto
|22
|17
|.564
|1½
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|9-5
|13-12
|New York
|22
|18
|.550
|2
|½
|6-4
|L-1
|11-9
|11-9
|Tampa Bay
|23
|19
|.548
|2
|½
|6-4
|W-4
|11-12
|12-7
|Baltimore
|17
|23
|.425
|7
|5½
|3-7
|W-1
|6-15
|11-8
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|24
|15
|.615
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|14-8
|10-7
|Cleveland
|21
|17
|.553
|2½
|½
|6-4
|L-3
|10-7
|11-10
|Kansas City
|18
|22
|.450
|6½
|4½
|2-8
|L-1
|8-12
|10-10
|Detroit
|14
|26
|.350
|10½
|8½
|6-4
|L-1
|9-12
|5-14
|Minnesota
|13
|25
|.342
|10½
|8½
|2-8
|L-1
|7-13
|6-12
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Oakland
|25
|17
|.595
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|13-11
|12-6
|Houston
|24
|17
|.585
|½
|_
|8-2
|W-6
|15-9
|9-8
|Seattle
|21
|20
|.512
|3½
|2
|4-6
|W-3
|12-9
|9-11
|Los Angeles
|17
|22
|.436
|6½
|5
|4-6
|W-1
|8-9
|9-13
|Texas
|18
|24
|.429
|7
|5½
|3-7
|L-6
|9-10
|9-14
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|18
|16
|.529
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-3
|11-4
|7-12
|Philadelphia
|21
|20
|.512
|½
|1½
|5-5
|L-2
|13-6
|8-14
|Atlanta
|19
|21
|.475
|2
|3
|5-5
|L-1
|9-11
|10-10
|Miami
|18
|22
|.450
|3
|4
|3-6
|W-1
|8-9
|10-13
|Washington
|16
|20
|.444
|3
|4
|4-6
|W-1
|9-10
|7-10
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|23
|18
|.561
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-3
|12-8
|11-10
|Milwaukee
|21
|20
|.512
|2
|1½
|4-6
|W-1
|10-12
|11-8
|Chicago
|19
|20
|.487
|3
|2½
|6-4
|W-1
|13-8
|6-12
|Cincinnati
|19
|20
|.487
|3
|2½
|5-5
|L-1
|10-8
|9-12
|Pittsburgh
|17
|23
|.425
|5½
|5
|4-6
|L-1
|8-11
|9-12
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|25
|16
|.610
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|14-4
|11-12
|San Diego
|24
|17
|.585
|1
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|12-10
|12-7
|Los Angeles
|22
|18
|.550
|2½
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|12-6
|10-12
|Arizona
|18
|23
|.439
|7
|4½
|3-7
|L-1
|9-9
|9-14
|Colorado
|15
|26
|.366
|10
|7½
|3-7
|L-2
|13-12
|2-14
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Mets 1
Chicago Cubs 5, Detroit 1
Baltimore 10, N.Y. Yankees 6
L.A. Angels 6, Boston 5
Toronto 10, Philadelphia 8
Houston 6, Texas 2
Chicago White Sox 4, Kansas City 3
Oakland 7, Minnesota 6
Seattle 3, Cleveland 2
Monday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Detroit at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Patiño 1-1) at Baltimore (Harvey 3-3), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Rodríguez 5-1) at Toronto (Ryu 3-2), 7:37 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-1) at Minnesota (Pineda 2-2), 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-3) at Texas (Foltynewicz 1-3), 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-1) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 3-3) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-3), 9:38 p.m.
Houston (Javier 3-1) at Oakland (Manaea 3-2), 9:40 p.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 2-2) at Seattle (Dunn 1-1), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.
Milwaukee at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Detroit at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Mets 1
Chicago Cubs 5, Detroit 1
San Francisco 4, Pittsburgh 1
Toronto 10, Philadelphia 8
Milwaukee 10, Atlanta 9
Washington 3, Arizona 0
Cincinnati 7, Colorado 6
Miami 3, L.A. Dodgers 2
San Diego 5, St. Louis 3
Monday’s Games
San Francisco 6, Cincinnati 3
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
San Francisco (DeSclafani 3-1) at Cincinnati (Castillo 1-5), 6:40 p.m.
Miami (TBD) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-2), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Atlanta (Morton 2-2), 7:20 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 2-3) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 2-2), 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 3-2) at St. Louis (Gant 2-3), 7:45 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-1) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 5-1), 10:10 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 2-4) at San Diego (Snell 1-0), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Washington at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
