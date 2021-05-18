All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Boston
|25
|17
|.595
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|13-12
|12-5
|Toronto
|22
|17
|.564
|1½
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|9-5
|13-12
|Tampa Bay
|23
|19
|.548
|2
|½
|6-4
|W-4
|11-12
|12-7
|New York
|22
|19
|.537
|2½
|1
|6-4
|L-2
|11-9
|11-10
|Baltimore
|17
|23
|.425
|7
|5½
|3-7
|W-1
|6-15
|11-8
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|25
|15
|.625
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|14-8
|11-7
|Cleveland
|21
|18
|.538
|3½
|1
|5-5
|L-4
|10-7
|11-11
|Kansas City
|18
|22
|.450
|7
|4½
|2-8
|L-1
|8-12
|10-10
|Detroit
|15
|26
|.366
|10½
|8
|6-4
|W-1
|9-12
|6-14
|Minnesota
|13
|26
|.333
|11½
|9
|2-8
|L-2
|7-14
|6-12
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Oakland
|25
|17
|.595
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|13-11
|12-6
|Houston
|24
|17
|.585
|½
|_
|8-2
|W-6
|15-9
|9-8
|Seattle
|21
|21
|.500
|4
|2½
|4-6
|L-1
|12-10
|9-11
|Los Angeles
|18
|22
|.450
|6
|4½
|5-5
|W-2
|9-9
|9-13
|Texas
|19
|24
|.442
|6½
|5
|3-7
|W-1
|10-10
|9-14
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|19
|16
|.543
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|11-4
|8-12
|Philadelphia
|21
|20
|.512
|1
|2
|5-5
|L-2
|13-6
|8-14
|Atlanta
|19
|22
|.463
|3
|4
|4-6
|L-2
|9-12
|10-10
|Miami
|18
|22
|.450
|3½
|4½
|3-6
|W-1
|8-9
|10-13
|Washington
|16
|21
|.432
|4
|5
|4-6
|L-1
|9-10
|7-11
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|23
|18
|.561
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-3
|12-8
|11-10
|Milwaukee
|21
|20
|.512
|2
|2
|4-6
|W-1
|10-12
|11-8
|Chicago
|20
|20
|.500
|2½
|2½
|6-4
|W-2
|14-8
|6-12
|Cincinnati
|19
|20
|.487
|3
|3
|5-5
|L-1
|10-8
|9-12
|Pittsburgh
|17
|23
|.425
|5½
|5½
|4-6
|L-1
|8-11
|9-12
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|25
|16
|.610
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|14-4
|11-12
|San Diego
|25
|17
|.595
|½
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|13-10
|12-7
|Los Angeles
|23
|18
|.561
|2
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|13-6
|10-12
|Arizona
|18
|24
|.429
|7½
|5½
|3-7
|L-2
|9-9
|9-15
|Colorado
|15
|27
|.357
|10½
|8½
|3-7
|L-3
|13-12
|2-15
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Texas 5, N.Y. Yankees 2
Chicago White Sox 16, Minnesota 4
Detroit 4, Seattle 1
L.A. Angels 7, Cleveland 4
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Detroit at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-4) at Minnesota (Shoemaker 2-4), 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Hill 2-1) at Baltimore (Means 4-0), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Richards 3-2) at Toronto (Stripling 0-2), 7:37 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 3-2) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 5-1) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 1-0), 8:07 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 2-3) at Kansas City (Keller 3-4), 8:10 p.m.
Houston (Greinke 3-1) at Oakland (Montas 5-2), 9:40 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 0-6) at Seattle (Gilbert 0-1), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m., 1st game
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m., 2nd game
Boston at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
San Francisco 6, Cincinnati 3
N.Y. Mets 3, Atlanta 1
Chicago Cubs 7, Washington 3
San Diego 7, Colorado 0
L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 1
Tuesday’s Games
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Washington at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado (González 2-1) at San Diego (Musgrove 3-4), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Gausman 3-0) at Cincinnati (Miley 4-3), 6:40 p.m.
Miami (Rogers 5-2) at Philadelphia (Eflin 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-3) at Atlanta (Smyly 2-2), 7:20 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 4-3), 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Cahill 1-4) at St. Louis (Flaherty 7-0), 7:45 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 2-3) at Kansas City (Keller 3-4), 8:10 p.m.
Arizona (Smith 1-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-3), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Washington at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
