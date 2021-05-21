All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Boston
|28
|18
|.609
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-3
|13-12
|15-6
|New York
|26
|19
|.578
|1½
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|12-9
|14-10
|Tampa Bay
|26
|19
|.578
|1½
|_
|8-2
|W-7
|11-12
|15-7
|Toronto
|23
|19
|.548
|3
|1½
|6-4
|L-2
|10-7
|13-12
|Baltimore
|17
|27
|.386
|10
|8½
|2-8
|L-4
|6-18
|11-9
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|26
|17
|.605
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|14-8
|12-9
|Cleveland
|23
|19
|.548
|2½
|1½
|5-5
|L-1
|10-8
|13-11
|Kansas City
|20
|22
|.476
|5½
|4½
|4-6
|W-2
|10-12
|10-10
|Detroit
|17
|26
|.395
|9
|8
|8-2
|W-3
|9-12
|8-14
|Minnesota
|16
|28
|.364
|10½
|9½
|4-6
|W-2
|8-15
|8-13
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|26
|18
|.591
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|15-9
|11-9
|Oakland
|26
|19
|.578
|½
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|14-13
|12-6
|Seattle
|21
|23
|.477
|5
|4½
|3-7
|L-3
|12-12
|9-11
|Los Angeles
|19
|25
|.432
|7
|6½
|3-7
|L-1
|10-12
|9-13
|Texas
|19
|27
|.413
|8
|7½
|1-9
|L-3
|10-13
|9-14
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|20
|17
|.541
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|11-4
|9-13
|Philadelphia
|22
|23
|.489
|2
|4½
|4-6
|L-3
|14-9
|8-14
|Atlanta
|21
|24
|.467
|3
|5½
|4-6
|W-1
|11-14
|10-10
|Miami
|20
|23
|.465
|3
|5½
|5-4
|W-2
|8-9
|12-14
|Washington
|18
|23
|.439
|4
|6½
|5-5
|W-1
|10-10
|8-13
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|25
|18
|.581
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|14-8
|11-10
|Chicago
|22
|21
|.512
|3
|3½
|5-5
|W-1
|16-9
|6-12
|Milwaukee
|21
|23
|.477
|4½
|5
|3-7
|L-3
|10-12
|11-11
|Cincinnati
|20
|23
|.465
|5
|5½
|4-6
|W-1
|11-11
|9-12
|Pittsburgh
|18
|26
|.409
|7½
|8
|4-6
|L-1
|8-11
|10-15
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|28
|16
|.636
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-5
|14-4
|14-12
|San Diego
|27
|17
|.614
|1
|_
|9-1
|W-6
|15-10
|12-7
|Los Angeles
|26
|18
|.591
|2
|_
|8-2
|W-4
|16-6
|10-12
|Arizona
|18
|27
|.400
|10½
|8½
|2-8
|L-5
|9-9
|9-18
|Colorado
|15
|29
|.341
|13
|11
|3-7
|L-5
|13-12
|2-17
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 1
N.Y. Yankees 2, Texas 0
L.A. Angels 7, Minnesota 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Houston 8, Oakland 4
Minnesota 6, L.A. Angels 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Boston 8, Toronto 7
Friday’s Games
Boston 11, Philadelphia 3
N.Y. Yankees 2, Chicago White Sox 1
Washington 4, Baltimore 2
Minnesota 10, Cleveland 0
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-2), 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-3) at Washington (Lester 0-2), 4:05 p.m.
Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-1) at Texas (Lyles 2-3), 4:05 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 2-4) at Kansas City (Singer 1-3), 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 2-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 4-3), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 4-2) at Philadelphia (Howard 0-0), 7:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 1-0) at Toronto (Ray 2-1), 7:37 p.m.
Seattle (Sheffield 3-3) at San Diego (Weathers 2-1), 8:40 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 0-5), 10:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
San Francisco 19, Cincinnati 4
Chicago Cubs 5, Washington 2
Miami 6, Philadelphia 0
Pittsburgh 6, Atlanta 4, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 2
Friday’s Games
Boston 11, Philadelphia 3
Washington 4, Baltimore 2
Atlanta 20, Pittsburgh 1
Cincinnati 9, Milwaukee 4
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Arizona (Bumgarner 4-3) at Colorado (Senzatela 1-4), 3:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-3) at Washington (Lester 0-2), 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 2-3) at Cincinnati (Gray 0-3), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Miami (López 1-3), 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5) at Atlanta (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 4-2) at Philadelphia (Howard 0-0), 7:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 2-3) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-0), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 2-0) at San Francisco (TBD), 7:15 p.m.
Seattle (Sheffield 3-3) at San Diego (Weathers 2-1), 8:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:08 p.m.
