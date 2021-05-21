Trending:
Baseball Expanded Glance

By The Associated Press
May 21, 2021 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Boston 28 18 .609 _ _ 6-4 W-3 13-12 15-6
New York 26 19 .578 _ 7-3 W-4 12-9 14-10
Tampa Bay 26 19 .578 _ 8-2 W-7 11-12 15-7
Toronto 23 19 .548 3 6-4 L-2 10-7 13-12
Baltimore 17 27 .386 10 2-8 L-4 6-18 11-9

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 26 17 .605 _ _ 6-4 L-1 14-8 12-9
Cleveland 23 19 .548 5-5 L-1 10-8 13-11
Kansas City 20 22 .476 4-6 W-2 10-12 10-10
Detroit 17 26 .395 9 8 8-2 W-3 9-12 8-14
Minnesota 16 28 .364 10½ 4-6 W-2 8-15 8-13

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 26 18 .591 _ _ 8-2 W-2 15-9 11-9
Oakland 26 19 .578 ½ _ 5-5 L-2 14-13 12-6
Seattle 21 23 .477 5 3-7 L-3 12-12 9-11
Los Angeles 19 25 .432 7 3-7 L-1 10-12 9-13
Texas 19 27 .413 8 1-9 L-3 10-13 9-14

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 20 17 .541 _ _ 6-4 L-1 11-4 9-13
Philadelphia 22 23 .489 2 4-6 L-3 14-9 8-14
Atlanta 21 24 .467 3 4-6 W-1 11-14 10-10
Miami 20 23 .465 3 5-4 W-2 8-9 12-14
Washington 18 23 .439 4 5-5 W-1 10-10 8-13

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 25 18 .581 _ _ 6-4 W-2 14-8 11-10
Chicago 22 21 .512 3 5-5 W-1 16-9 6-12
Milwaukee 21 23 .477 5 3-7 L-3 10-12 11-11
Cincinnati 20 23 .465 5 4-6 W-1 11-11 9-12
Pittsburgh 18 26 .409 8 4-6 L-1 8-11 10-15

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 28 16 .636 _ _ 8-2 W-5 14-4 14-12
San Diego 27 17 .614 1 _ 9-1 W-6 15-10 12-7
Los Angeles 26 18 .591 2 _ 8-2 W-4 16-6 10-12
Arizona 18 27 .400 10½ 2-8 L-5 9-9 9-18
Colorado 15 29 .341 13 11 3-7 L-5 13-12 2-17

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 1

N.Y. Yankees 2, Texas 0

L.A. Angels 7, Minnesota 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Houston 8, Oakland 4

Minnesota 6, L.A. Angels 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Boston 8, Toronto 7

Friday’s Games

Boston 11, Philadelphia 3

N.Y. Yankees 2, Chicago White Sox 1

Washington 4, Baltimore 2

Minnesota 10, Cleveland 0

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-2), 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-3) at Washington (Lester 0-2), 4:05 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-1) at Texas (Lyles 2-3), 4:05 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 2-4) at Kansas City (Singer 1-3), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 2-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 4-3), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 4-2) at Philadelphia (Howard 0-0), 7:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 1-0) at Toronto (Ray 2-1), 7:37 p.m.

Seattle (Sheffield 3-3) at San Diego (Weathers 2-1), 8:40 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 0-5), 10:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco 19, Cincinnati 4

Chicago Cubs 5, Washington 2

Miami 6, Philadelphia 0

Pittsburgh 6, Atlanta 4, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 2

Friday’s Games

Boston 11, Philadelphia 3

Washington 4, Baltimore 2

Atlanta 20, Pittsburgh 1

Cincinnati 9, Milwaukee 4

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Arizona (Bumgarner 4-3) at Colorado (Senzatela 1-4), 3:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-3) at Washington (Lester 0-2), 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 2-3) at Cincinnati (Gray 0-3), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Miami (López 1-3), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5) at Atlanta (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 4-2) at Philadelphia (Howard 0-0), 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 2-3) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-0), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 2-0) at San Francisco (TBD), 7:15 p.m.

Seattle (Sheffield 3-3) at San Diego (Weathers 2-1), 8:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:08 p.m.

