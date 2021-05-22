All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Boston
|28
|18
|.609
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-3
|13-12
|15-6
|Tampa Bay
|27
|19
|.587
|1
|_
|8-2
|W-8
|11-12
|16-7
|New York
|26
|19
|.578
|1½
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|12-9
|14-10
|Toronto
|23
|20
|.535
|3½
|2
|6-4
|L-3
|10-8
|13-12
|Baltimore
|17
|27
|.386
|10
|8½
|2-8
|L-4
|6-18
|11-9
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|26
|17
|.605
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|14-8
|12-9
|Cleveland
|23
|19
|.548
|2½
|1½
|5-5
|L-1
|10-8
|13-11
|Kansas City
|20
|23
|.465
|6
|5
|4-6
|L-1
|10-13
|10-10
|Detroit
|18
|26
|.409
|8½
|7½
|8-2
|W-4
|9-12
|9-14
|Minnesota
|16
|28
|.364
|10½
|9½
|4-6
|W-2
|8-15
|8-13
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Oakland
|27
|19
|.587
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|14-13
|13-6
|Houston
|26
|19
|.578
|½
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|15-9
|11-10
|Seattle
|21
|24
|.467
|5½
|5
|3-7
|L-4
|12-12
|9-12
|Texas
|20
|27
|.426
|7½
|7
|2-8
|W-1
|11-13
|9-14
|Los Angeles
|19
|26
|.422
|7½
|7
|3-7
|L-2
|10-13
|9-13
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|21
|17
|.553
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|11-4
|10-13
|Philadelphia
|22
|23
|.489
|2½
|5
|4-6
|L-3
|14-9
|8-14
|Atlanta
|21
|24
|.467
|3½
|6
|4-6
|W-1
|11-14
|10-10
|Miami
|20
|24
|.455
|4
|6½
|5-4
|L-1
|8-10
|12-14
|Washington
|18
|23
|.439
|4½
|7
|5-5
|W-1
|10-10
|8-13
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|25
|19
|.568
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|14-9
|11-10
|Chicago
|23
|21
|.523
|2
|3½
|6-4
|W-2
|16-9
|7-12
|Milwaukee
|21
|23
|.477
|4
|5½
|3-7
|L-3
|10-12
|11-11
|Cincinnati
|20
|23
|.465
|4½
|6
|4-6
|W-1
|11-11
|9-12
|Pittsburgh
|18
|26
|.409
|7
|8½
|4-6
|L-1
|8-11
|10-15
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Diego
|28
|17
|.622
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-7
|16-10
|12-7
|San Francisco
|28
|17
|.622
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|14-5
|14-12
|Los Angeles
|27
|18
|.600
|1
|_
|9-1
|W-5
|16-6
|11-12
|Arizona
|18
|28
|.391
|10½
|9½
|1-9
|L-6
|9-9
|9-19
|Colorado
|16
|29
|.356
|12
|11
|4-6
|W-1
|14-12
|2-17
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 2, Chicago White Sox 1
Washington 4, Baltimore 2
Minnesota 10, Cleveland 0
Boston 11, Philadelphia 3
Detroit 7, Kansas City 5
Tampa Bay 9, Toronto 7, 12 innings
Texas 7, Houston 5, 10 innings
Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 4
San Diego 16, Seattle 1
Saturday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore (Harvey 3-4) at Washington (Corbin 2-3), 1:05 p.m.
Boston (Rodríguez 5-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-2), 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 3-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-3), 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Fleming 3-3) at Toronto (Ryu 4-2), 1:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Happ 2-2) at Cleveland (Plesac 4-3), 1:10 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 3-3) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Houston (Javier 3-1) at Texas (Foltynewicz 1-4), 2:35 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 0-5), 4:07 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 1-3) at San Diego (Darvish 4-1), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Washington 4, Baltimore 2
Atlanta 20, Pittsburgh 1
Cincinnati 9, Milwaukee 4
Boston 11, Philadelphia 3
Colorado 7, Arizona 1
Chicago Cubs 12, St. Louis 3
N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 5, 12 innings
L.A. Dodgers 2, San Francisco 1
San Diego 16, Seattle 1
Saturday’s Games
Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore (Harvey 3-4) at Washington (Corbin 2-3), 1:05 p.m.
Boston (Rodríguez 5-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-2), 1:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 4-1) at Cincinnati (Castillo 1-6), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Miami (Poteet 1-0), 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 3-3) at Atlanta (Fried 1-2), 1:20 p.m.
Arizona (Martin 0-1) at Colorado (Gray 4-4), 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 6-1) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 4-1), 4:05 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 1-3) at San Diego (Darvish 4-1), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Davies 2-2) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-4), 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
