Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

By The Associated Press
May 22, 2021 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Boston 28 18 .609 _ _ 6-4 W-3 13-12 15-6
Tampa Bay 27 19 .587 1 _ 8-2 W-8 11-12 16-7
New York 26 19 .578 _ 7-3 W-4 12-9 14-10
Toronto 23 20 .535 2 6-4 L-3 10-8 13-12
Baltimore 17 27 .386 10 2-8 L-4 6-18 11-9

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 26 17 .605 _ _ 6-4 L-1 14-8 12-9
Cleveland 23 19 .548 5-5 L-1 10-8 13-11
Kansas City 20 23 .465 6 5 4-6 L-1 10-13 10-10
Detroit 18 26 .409 8-2 W-4 9-12 9-14
Minnesota 16 28 .364 10½ 4-6 W-2 8-15 8-13

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 27 19 .587 _ _ 6-4 W-1 14-13 13-6
Houston 26 19 .578 ½ _ 8-2 L-1 15-9 11-10
Seattle 21 24 .467 5 3-7 L-4 12-12 9-12
Texas 20 27 .426 7 2-8 W-1 11-13 9-14
Los Angeles 19 26 .422 7 3-7 L-2 10-13 9-13

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 21 17 .553 _ _ 6-4 W-1 11-4 10-13
Philadelphia 22 23 .489 5 4-6 L-3 14-9 8-14
Atlanta 21 24 .467 6 4-6 W-1 11-14 10-10
Miami 20 24 .455 4 5-4 L-1 8-10 12-14
Washington 18 23 .439 7 5-5 W-1 10-10 8-13

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 25 19 .568 _ _ 5-5 L-1 14-9 11-10
Chicago 23 21 .523 2 6-4 W-2 16-9 7-12
Milwaukee 21 23 .477 4 3-7 L-3 10-12 11-11
Cincinnati 20 23 .465 6 4-6 W-1 11-11 9-12
Pittsburgh 18 26 .409 7 4-6 L-1 8-11 10-15

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Diego 28 17 .622 _ _ 9-1 W-7 16-10 12-7
San Francisco 28 17 .622 _ _ 7-3 L-1 14-5 14-12
Los Angeles 27 18 .600 1 _ 9-1 W-5 16-6 11-12
Arizona 18 28 .391 10½ 1-9 L-6 9-9 9-19
Colorado 16 29 .356 12 11 4-6 W-1 14-12 2-17

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 2, Chicago White Sox 1

Washington 4, Baltimore 2

Minnesota 10, Cleveland 0

Boston 11, Philadelphia 3

Detroit 7, Kansas City 5

Tampa Bay 9, Toronto 7, 12 innings

Texas 7, Houston 5, 10 innings

Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 4

San Diego 16, Seattle 1

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore (Harvey 3-4) at Washington (Corbin 2-3), 1:05 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 5-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-2), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 3-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-3), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Fleming 3-3) at Toronto (Ryu 4-2), 1:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Happ 2-2) at Cleveland (Plesac 4-3), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 3-3) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (Javier 3-1) at Texas (Foltynewicz 1-4), 2:35 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 0-5), 4:07 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 1-3) at San Diego (Darvish 4-1), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Washington 4, Baltimore 2

Atlanta 20, Pittsburgh 1

Cincinnati 9, Milwaukee 4

Boston 11, Philadelphia 3

Colorado 7, Arizona 1

Chicago Cubs 12, St. Louis 3

N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 5, 12 innings

L.A. Dodgers 2, San Francisco 1

San Diego 16, Seattle 1

Saturday’s Games

Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore (Harvey 3-4) at Washington (Corbin 2-3), 1:05 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 5-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-2), 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 4-1) at Cincinnati (Castillo 1-6), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Miami (Poteet 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 3-3) at Atlanta (Fried 1-2), 1:20 p.m.

Arizona (Martin 0-1) at Colorado (Gray 4-4), 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 6-1) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 4-1), 4:05 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 1-3) at San Diego (Darvish 4-1), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Davies 2-2) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-4), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

