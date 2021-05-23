On Air: Federal News Network program
Baseball Expanded Glance

By The Associated Press
May 23, 2021 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Boston 29 18 .617 _ _ 7-3 W-4 13-12 16-6
Tampa Bay 29 19 .604 ½ _ 10-0 W-10 11-12 18-7
New York 27 19 .587 _ 7-3 W-5 13-9 14-10
Toronto 23 22 .511 5 4-6 L-5 10-10 13-12
Baltimore 17 29 .370 11½ 10 1-9 L-6 6-18 11-11

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 26 18 .591 _ _ 5-5 L-2 14-8 12-10
Cleveland 24 19 .558 5-5 W-1 11-8 13-11
Kansas City 21 23 .477 5 5 5-5 W-1 11-13 10-10
Detroit 18 27 .400 7-3 L-1 9-12 9-15
Minnesota 16 29 .356 10½ 10½ 4-6 L-1 8-15 8-14

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 28 19 .596 _ _ 6-4 W-2 14-13 14-6
Houston 26 20 .565 1 7-3 L-2 15-9 11-11
Seattle 21 25 .457 6 3-7 L-5 12-12 9-13
Texas 21 27 .438 7 3-7 W-2 12-13 9-14
Los Angeles 19 27 .413 8 3-7 L-3 10-14 9-13

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 21 19 .525 _ _ 4-6 L-2 11-4 10-15
Atlanta 23 24 .489 6-4 W-3 13-14 10-10
Miami 22 24 .478 2 6 5-4 W-2 10-10 12-14
Philadelphia 22 24 .478 2 6 3-7 L-4 14-10 8-14
Washington 20 23 .465 6-4 W-3 12-10 8-13

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 26 19 .578 _ _ 5-5 W-1 15-9 11-10
Chicago 23 22 .511 3 6-4 L-1 16-9 7-13
Milwaukee 22 23 .489 4 3-7 W-1 10-12 12-11
Cincinnati 20 24 .455 7 3-7 L-1 11-12 9-12
Pittsburgh 18 28 .391 10 3-7 L-3 8-11 10-17

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Diego 29 17 .630 _ _ 9-1 W-8 17-10 12-7
Los Angeles 28 18 .609 1 _ 9-1 W-6 16-6 12-12
San Francisco 28 18 .609 1 _ 6-4 L-2 14-6 14-12
Arizona 18 29 .383 11½ 10½ 1-9 L-7 9-9 9-20
Colorado 17 29 .370 12 11 5-5 W-2 15-12 2-17

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Chicago White Sox 0

Texas 8, Houston 4

Kansas City 7, Detroit 5

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 3, 10 innings

Washington 12, Baltimore 9

Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 1

Boston 4, Philadelphia 3

San Diego 6, Seattle 4

Oakland 6, L.A. Angels 2

Sunday’s Games

Washington 6, Baltimore 5

Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 4

Boston at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 2-3) at Toronto (Stripling 0-3), 1:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Hentges 1-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 4-0) at Minnesota (Shoemaker 2-5), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Kim 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-1), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 1-3) at Oakland (Montas 5-3), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Colorado 7, Arizona 6

Atlanta 6, Pittsburgh 1

Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 1

Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 3

Washington 12, Baltimore 9

St. Louis 2, Chicago Cubs 1

L.A. Dodgers 6, San Francisco 3

Boston 4, Philadelphia 3

San Diego 6, Seattle 4

Sunday’s Games

Washington 6, Baltimore 5

Miami 5, N.Y. Mets 1

Atlanta 7, Pittsburgh 1

Boston at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia (Eflin 2-3) at Miami (Rogers 6-2), 6:40 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 2-4) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 1-0) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-2), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Kim 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-1), 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

