Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

By The Associated Press
May 24, 2021 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 30 19 .612 _ _ 10-0 W-11 11-12 19-7
Boston 29 19 .604 ½ _ 7-3 L-1 13-12 16-7
New York 28 19 .596 1 _ 8-2 W-6 14-9 14-10
Toronto 23 23 .500 3-7 L-6 10-11 13-12
Baltimore 17 29 .370 11½ 10½ 1-9 L-6 6-18 11-11

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 26 19 .578 _ _ 4-6 L-3 14-8 12-11
Cleveland 24 20 .545 4-6 L-1 11-9 13-11
Kansas City 22 23 .489 4 5 6-4 W-2 12-13 10-10
Detroit 18 28 .391 6-4 L-2 9-12 9-16
Minnesota 17 29 .370 10½ 5-5 W-1 8-15 9-14

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 28 20 .583 _ _ 5-5 L-1 14-13 14-7
Houston 26 21 .553 2 6-4 L-3 15-9 11-12
Texas 22 27 .449 7 4-6 W-3 13-13 9-14
Seattle 21 26 .447 7 3-7 L-6 12-12 9-14
Los Angeles 20 27 .426 8 4-6 W-1 11-14 9-13

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 21 19 .525 _ _ 4-6 L-2 11-4 10-15
Atlanta 23 24 .489 5 6-4 W-3 13-14 10-10
Philadelphia 23 24 .489 5 3-7 W-1 15-10 8-14
Miami 22 24 .478 2 5-4 W-2 10-10 12-14
Washington 20 23 .465 6 6-4 W-3 12-10 8-13

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 26 20 .565 _ _ 4-6 L-1 15-10 11-10
Chicago 24 22 .522 2 7-3 W-1 16-9 8-13
Milwaukee 23 23 .500 3 4-6 W-2 10-12 13-11
Cincinnati 20 25 .444 7 3-7 L-2 11-13 9-12
Pittsburgh 18 28 .391 8 3-7 L-3 8-11 10-17

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Diego 30 17 .638 _ _ 9-1 W-9 18-10 12-7
Los Angeles 29 18 .617 1 _ 9-1 W-7 16-6 13-12
San Francisco 28 19 .596 2 _ 5-5 L-3 14-7 14-12
Colorado 18 29 .383 12 10 5-5 W-3 16-12 2-17
Arizona 18 30 .375 12½ 10½ 1-9 L-8 9-9 9-21

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 4

Washington 6, Baltimore 5

Philadelphia 6, Boston 2

N.Y. Yankees 5, Chicago White Sox 4

Minnesota 8, Cleveland 5, 10 innings

Kansas City 3, Detroit 2

Texas 3, Houston 2, 10 innings

San Diego 9, Seattle 2

L.A. Angels 6, Oakland 5

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay 14, Toronto 8, 11 innings

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto (Matz 5-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 4-2), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 2-2) at Boston (Richards 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 6-1) at Detroit (Skubal 1-6), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 3-4) at Tampa Bay (Hill 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 0-4) at Minnesota (Berríos 4-2), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-3) at Houston (Greinke 4-1), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 8-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 3-4), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Yang 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-3), 9:38 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 0-2) at Oakland (Irvin 3-5), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 7:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Miami 5, N.Y. Mets 1

Atlanta 7, Pittsburgh 1

Washington 6, Baltimore 5

Philadelphia 6, Boston 2

Milwaukee 9, Cincinnati 4

Colorado 4, Arizona 3

San Diego 9, Seattle 2

L.A. Dodgers 11, San Francisco 5

Chicago Cubs 2, St. Louis 1, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 4-4) at Pittsburgh (Cahill 1-5), 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-0) at Miami (Alcantara 2-3), 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 2-2) at Washington (Scherzer 4-2), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 2-2) at Boston (Richards 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (González 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 4-4) at Milwaukee (Burnes 2-3), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-3) at Houston (Greinke 4-1), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 8-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 3-4), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 4-0) at Arizona (Martin 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

