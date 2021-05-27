On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

By The Associated Press
May 27, 2021 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 31 20 .608 _ _ 9-1 W-1 12-13 19-7
Boston 30 20 .600 ½ _ 6-4 W-1 14-13 16-7
New York 28 20 .583 _ 7-3 L-1 14-10 14-10
Toronto 24 23 .511 5 4-6 W-1 10-11 14-12
Baltimore 17 32 .347 13 11½ 1-9 L-9 6-18 11-14

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 28 20 .583 _ _ 5-5 L-1 16-9 12-11
Cleveland 26 21 .553 5-5 L-1 11-9 15-12
Kansas City 23 24 .489 6-4 L-1 12-13 11-11
Minnesota 20 29 .408 7-3 W-4 11-15 9-14
Detroit 19 30 .388 5-5 W-1 10-14 9-16

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 29 22 .569 _ _ 5-5 W-1 15-15 14-7
Houston 27 22 .551 1 5-5 W-1 16-10 11-12
Seattle 23 27 .460 6 3-7 L-1 12-12 11-15
Los Angeles 22 27 .449 6 5-5 W-3 13-14 9-13
Texas 22 29 .431 7 4-6 L-2 13-13 9-16

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 23 20 .535 _ _ 5-5 W-2 13-5 10-15
Atlanta 24 25 .490 2 6 5-5 L-1 13-14 11-11
Miami 24 25 .490 2 6 6-3 W-1 12-11 12-14
Philadelphia 24 26 .480 3-7 L-1 15-10 9-16
Washington 20 24 .455 5-4 L-1 12-11 8-13

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 27 22 .551 _ _ 4-6 W-1 15-10 12-12
Chicago 26 22 .542 ½ 8-2 W-3 16-9 10-13
Milwaukee 24 25 .490 3 6 4-6 L-2 11-14 13-11
Cincinnati 21 25 .457 3-6 W-1 11-13 10-12
Pittsburgh 18 30 .375 11½ 2-8 L-5 8-13 10-17

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Diego 32 18 .640 _ _ 9-1 W-2 18-10 14-8
Los Angeles 30 19 .612 _ 8-2 L-1 16-6 14-13
San Francisco 30 19 .612 _ 7-3 W-2 14-7 16-12
Colorado 19 31 .380 13 11½ 4-6 L-2 16-12 3-19
Arizona 18 32 .360 14 12½ 0-10 L-10 9-11 9-21

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota 3, Baltimore 2

        Insight by OptumServe: Health IT practitioners provide on digital medical delivery in the military domain in this exclusive executive briefing.

St. Louis 4, Chicago White Sox 0

Oakland 6, Seattle 3

L.A. Angels 9, Texas 8

Detroit 1, Cleveland 0

Tampa Bay 2, Kansas City 1, 10 innings

Boston 9, Atlanta 5

Houston 5, L.A. Dodgers 2

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

        Read more: Sports News

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Friday’s Games

Miami (Poteet 2-0) at Boston (Pérez 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 6-2) at Detroit (Mize 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 4-2) at Cleveland (Morgan 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Harvey 3-5) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 3-1), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 0-0) at Minnesota (Dobnak 1-3), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lamet 1-0) at Houston (Valdez 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Cobb 2-2) at Oakland (Manaea 3-2), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 2-3) at Seattle (Sheffield 3-4), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis 4, Chicago White Sox 0

Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 1

Boston 9, Atlanta 5

Miami 4, Philadelphia 2

San Diego 2, Milwaukee 1, 10 innings

Houston 5, L.A. Dodgers 2

San Francisco 5, Arizona 4

Cincinnati at Washington, sus.

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 1, Colorado 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Philadelphia at Miami, 12:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 2:05 p.m., 1st game

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 2:40 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati at Washington, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati (Gutierrez 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 2-4), 2:20 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 4-4) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-6), 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 2-3) at Washington (Lester 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Poteet 2-0) at Boston (Pérez 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lamet 1-0) at Houston (Valdez 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Oviedo 0-2) at Arizona (Bumgarner 4-4), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 4-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 3-0), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|24 Data + AI Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Corps of Engineer's Far East District holds Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage celebration