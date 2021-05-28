On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Baseball Expanded Glance

By The Associated Press
May 28, 2021
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 32 20 .615 _ _ 9-1 W-2 13-13 19-7
Boston 30 20 .600 1 _ 6-4 W-1 14-13 16-7
New York 29 21 .580 2 _ 7-3 W-1 15-11 14-10
Toronto 25 24 .510 3-7 L-1 10-11 15-13
Baltimore 17 33 .340 14 12 0-10 L-10 6-18 11-15

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 29 20 .592 _ _ 5-5 W-1 17-9 12-11
Cleveland 27 21 .563 1 6-4 W-1 11-9 16-12
Kansas City 23 25 .479 5 6-4 L-2 12-13 11-12
Minnesota 20 29 .408 9 7-3 W-4 11-15 9-14
Detroit 19 31 .380 10½ 10 5-5 L-1 10-15 9-16

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 30 22 .577 _ _ 5-5 W-2 16-15 14-7
Houston 27 22 .551 5-5 W-1 16-10 11-12
Seattle 24 27 .471 3-7 W-1 13-12 11-15
Los Angeles 22 28 .440 7 7 4-6 L-1 13-14 9-14
Texas 22 30 .423 8 8 4-6 L-3 13-13 9-17

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 24 20 .545 _ _ 6-4 W-3 14-5 10-15
Philadelphia 25 26 .490 4-6 W-1 15-10 10-16
Atlanta 24 25 .490 5-5 L-1 13-14 11-11
Miami 24 26 .480 3 6 6-4 L-1 12-12 12-14
Washington 21 25 .457 4 7 5-5 L-1 13-12 8-13

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 28 22 .560 _ _ 8-2 W-5 17-9 11-13
St. Louis 28 22 .560 _ 2 5-5 W-2 15-10 13-12
Milwaukee 25 25 .500 3 5 5-5 W-1 12-14 13-11
Cincinnati 22 27 .449 3-7 L-1 11-13 11-14
Pittsburgh 18 31 .367 11½ 1-9 L-6 8-14 10-17

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Diego 32 19 .627 _ _ 8-2 L-1 18-10 14-9
Los Angeles 31 19 .620 ½ _ 9-1 W-1 17-6 14-13
San Francisco 30 20 .600 _ 6-4 L-1 14-7 16-13
Colorado 19 32 .373 13 11½ 4-6 L-3 16-12 3-20
Arizona 18 33 .353 14 12½ 0-10 L-11 9-12 9-21

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 5, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 7, Kansas City 2

Toronto 2, N.Y. Yankees 0, 7 innings, 1st game

N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Chicago White Sox 5, Baltimore 1

Oakland 5, L.A. Angels 0

Seattle 5, Texas 0

Friday’s Games

Miami at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-2) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 2-3), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 4-0) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 5-1), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Minnesota (Happ 2-2), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Cobb 2-2) at Oakland (Montas 5-4), 4:07 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 6-2) at Boston (Eovaldi 5-2), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (García 0-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-2), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 5-1) at Houston (Odorizzi 0-2), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 0-3) at Cleveland (Hentges 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Foltynewicz 1-4) at Seattle (Dunn 1-2), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 1, Colorado 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Philadelphia 3, Miami 2

Chicago Cubs 5, Pittsburgh 3

Milwaukee 6, San Diego 5, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 4, Colorado 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Washington 5, Cincinnati 3, 1st game

Cincinnati 3, Washington 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers 4, San Francisco 3

St. Louis 5, Arizona 4, 10 innings

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 1, Cincinnati 0

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Miami at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Colorado at Pittsburgh, ppd.

Milwaukee at Washington, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Colorado (Gray 4-4) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-6), 12:05 p.m., 1st game

Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-2) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 2-3), 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 2:05 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati (Castillo 1-7) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 2-2), 2:20 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 3-4) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 3-4), 4:05 p.m., 2nd game

Miami (Rogers 6-2) at Boston (Eovaldi 5-2), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 5-1) at Houston (Odorizzi 0-2), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-4), 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 4-1) at Washington (Corbin 3-3), 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco (Webb 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 7-1), 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 2-4) at Arizona (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:08 p.m.

