On Air: Essentials of Healthy Living
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

By The Associated Press
May 30, 2021 10:01 am
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 33 20 .623 _ _ 9-1 W-3 14-13 19-7
Boston 32 20 .615 ½ _ 7-3 W-3 16-13 16-7
New York 29 23 .558 _ 6-4 L-2 15-11 14-12
Toronto 26 24 .520 2 3-7 W-1 10-11 16-13
Baltimore 17 35 .327 15½ 12 0-10 L-12 6-18 11-17

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 31 20 .608 _ _ 6-4 W-3 19-9 12-11
Cleveland 27 22 .551 3 ½ 6-4 L-1 11-10 16-12
Kansas City 24 26 .480 4 6-4 L-1 12-13 12-13
Minnesota 21 30 .412 10 7-3 W-1 12-16 9-14
Detroit 21 31 .404 10½ 8 5-5 W-2 12-15 9-16

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 31 23 .574 _ _ 5-5 L-1 17-16 14-7
Houston 27 24 .529 3-7 L-2 16-12 11-12
Seattle 26 27 .491 5-5 W-3 15-12 11-15
Los Angeles 23 29 .442 7 6 5-5 W-1 13-14 10-15
Texas 22 32 .407 9 8 3-7 L-5 13-13 9-19

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 25 20 .556 _ _ 6-4 W-4 15-5 10-15
Philadelphia 25 27 .481 6 3-7 L-1 15-10 10-17
Atlanta 24 26 .480 6 5-5 L-2 13-14 11-12
Miami 24 28 .462 7 5-5 L-3 12-12 12-16
Washington 21 27 .438 8 5-5 L-3 13-14 8-13

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 30 22 .577 _ _ 6-4 W-4 15-10 15-12
Chicago 29 22 .569 ½ 8-2 W-6 18-9 11-13
Milwaukee 27 25 .519 3 4 6-4 W-3 12-14 15-11
Cincinnati 22 28 .440 7 8 3-7 L-2 11-13 11-15
Pittsburgh 20 31 .392 10½ 3-7 W-2 10-14 10-17

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Diego 34 19 .642 _ _ 8-2 W-2 18-10 16-9
San Francisco 32 20 .615 _ 6-4 W-2 14-7 18-13
Los Angeles 31 21 .596 _ 7-3 L-2 17-8 14-13
Colorado 19 34 .358 15 12½ 4-6 L-5 16-12 3-22
Arizona 18 35 .340 16 13½ 0-10 L-13 9-14 9-21

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 5, Philadelphia 3

        Insight by OptumServe: Health IT practitioners provide on digital medical delivery in the military domain in this exclusive executive briefing.

Chicago White Sox 7, Baltimore 4, 7 innings, 1st game

Minnesota 6, Kansas City 5

Detroit 6, N.Y. Yankees 1

L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 0

Boston 3, Miami 1

Chicago White Sox 3, Baltimore 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

San Diego 11, Houston 8, 12 innings

Seattle 3, Texas 2

        Read more: Sports News

Toronto at Cleveland, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Miami at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

San Diego at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m., 2nd game

Monday’s Games

Minnesota (Berríos 5-2) at Baltimore (López 1-6), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Hill 3-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-3), 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Milwaukee (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodón 5-2) at Cleveland (TBD), 3:05 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Angels (Heaney 2-3) at San Francisco (Cueto 3-1), 4:05 p.m.

Boston (Richards 4-3) at Houston (Garcia 3-3), 4:10 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 2-0) at Seattle (Gilbert 0-2), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Cleveland (TBD), 6:05 p.m., 2nd game

Pittsburgh (Crowe 0-3) at Kansas City (Minor 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh 7, Colorado 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Milwaukee 4, Washington 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Tampa Bay 5, Philadelphia 3

Chicago Cubs 10, Cincinnati 2

Pittsburgh 4, Colorado 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Boston 3, Miami 1

San Diego 11, Houston 8, 12 innings

Milwaukee 6, Washington 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

N.Y. Mets 13, Atlanta 2

San Francisco 11, L.A. Dodgers 6

St. Louis 7, Arizona 4

Sunday’s Games

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Detroit (TBD) at Milwaukee (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-0) at Cincinnati (Miley 4-4), 2:10 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 2-3) at Chicago Cubs (Williams 3-2), 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 2-3) at San Francisco (Cueto 3-1), 4:05 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 4-3) at Atlanta (Morton 3-2), 5:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Crowe 0-3) at Kansas City (Minor 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 8-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 5-3), 9:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-4) at Arizona (Kelly 2-5), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Miami at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|31 Best Practices for Securing your Zoom...
5|31 The Top 10 Emerging Risks Affecting the...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Padre Island National Seashore gets an unexpected visitor