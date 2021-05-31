On Air: For Your Benefit
Baseball Expanded Glance

By The Associated Press
May 31, 2021 10:01 am
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 34 20 .630 _ _ 9-1 W-4 15-13 19-7
Boston 32 20 .615 1 _ 7-3 W-3 16-13 16-7
New York 29 24 .547 _ 5-5 L-3 15-11 14-13
Toronto 27 25 .519 6 4-6 L-1 10-11 17-14
Baltimore 17 36 .321 16½ 12 0-10 L-13 6-18 11-18

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 32 20 .615 _ _ 6-4 W-4 20-9 12-11
Cleveland 28 23 .549 _ 5-5 W-1 12-11 16-12
Kansas City 25 26 .490 3 6-4 W-1 12-13 13-13
Detroit 22 31 .415 10½ 7 5-5 W-3 13-15 9-16
Minnesota 21 31 .404 11 7-3 L-1 12-17 9-14

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 31 24 .564 _ _ 5-5 L-2 17-17 14-7
Houston 28 24 .538 ½ 4-6 W-1 17-12 11-12
Seattle 27 27 .500 6-4 W-4 16-12 11-15
Los Angeles 24 29 .453 6 5 5-5 W-2 13-14 11-15
Texas 22 33 .400 9 8 3-7 L-6 13-13 9-20

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 25 20 .556 _ _ 6-4 W-4 15-5 10-15
Atlanta 24 26 .480 5-5 L-2 13-14 11-12
Philadelphia 25 28 .472 4 6 3-7 L-2 15-10 10-18
Miami 24 28 .462 5-5 L-3 12-12 12-16
Washington 21 28 .429 6 8 4-6 L-4 13-15 8-13

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 30 23 .566 _ _ 5-5 L-1 15-10 15-13
Chicago 29 23 .558 ½ 8-2 L-1 18-10 11-13
Milwaukee 28 25 .528 2 3 7-3 W-4 12-14 16-11
Cincinnati 23 28 .451 6 7 4-6 W-1 11-13 12-15
Pittsburgh 20 32 .385 10½ 3-7 L-1 10-15 10-17

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Diego 34 20 .630 _ _ 7-3 L-1 18-10 16-10
San Francisco 33 20 .623 ½ _ 6-4 W-3 14-7 19-13
Los Angeles 31 22 .585 _ 6-4 L-3 17-9 14-13
Colorado 20 34 .370 14 11½ 5-5 W-1 16-12 4-22
Arizona 19 35 .352 15 12½ 1-9 W-1 10-14 9-21

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 4, Cleveland 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Detroit 6, N.Y. Yankees 2

Tampa Bay 6, Philadelphia 2

Chicago White Sox 3, Baltimore 1

Houston 7, San Diego 4

Kansas City 6, Minnesota 3

Cleveland 6, Toronto 5, 7 innings, 2nd game

Seattle 4, Texas 2

L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 2

Miami at Boston, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Minnesota at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 3:05 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:05 p.m., 2nd game

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-3), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Pineda 3-2) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-3), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-3), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 2-4) at Toronto (Ray 2-2), 7:07 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 2-6) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:40 p.m.

Boston (Richards 4-3) at Houston (Garcia 3-3), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Crowe 0-3) at Kansas City (Singer 2-4), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 2-4) at Colorado (Márquez 3-5), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 2-3) at San Francisco (Wood 5-2), 9:45 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 5-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-3), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Milwaukee 3, Washington 0

Tampa Bay 6, Philadelphia 2

Colorado 4, Pittsburgh 3

Houston 7, San Diego 4

Cincinnati 5, Chicago Cubs 1

Arizona 9, St. Louis 2

San Francisco 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

Miami at Boston, ppd.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Detroit at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 5:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Miami (Alcantara 2-4) at Toronto (Ray 2-2), 7:07 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 3-4) at Cincinnati (Gray 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 1-2) at Atlanta (Fried 2-2), 7:20 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 2-6) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:40 p.m.

San Diego (Weathers 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-4), 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Crowe 0-3) at Kansas City (Singer 2-4), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 2-4) at Colorado (Márquez 3-5), 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-4) at Arizona (Smith 2-1), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 2-3) at San Francisco (Wood 5-2), 9:45 p.m.

St. Louis (Gant 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Miami at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

