All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|34
|20
|.630
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-4
|15-13
|19-7
|Boston
|32
|20
|.615
|1
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|16-13
|16-7
|New York
|29
|24
|.547
|4½
|_
|5-5
|L-3
|15-11
|14-13
|Toronto
|27
|25
|.519
|6
|1½
|4-6
|L-1
|10-11
|17-14
|Baltimore
|17
|36
|.321
|16½
|12
|0-10
|L-13
|6-18
|11-18
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|32
|20
|.615
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-4
|20-9
|12-11
|Cleveland
|28
|23
|.549
|3½
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|12-11
|16-12
|Kansas City
|25
|26
|.490
|6½
|3
|6-4
|W-1
|12-13
|13-13
|Detroit
|22
|31
|.415
|10½
|7
|5-5
|W-3
|13-15
|9-16
|Minnesota
|21
|31
|.404
|11
|7½
|7-3
|L-1
|12-17
|9-14
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Oakland
|31
|24
|.564
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|17-17
|14-7
|Houston
|28
|24
|.538
|1½
|½
|4-6
|W-1
|17-12
|11-12
|Seattle
|27
|27
|.500
|3½
|2½
|6-4
|W-4
|16-12
|11-15
|Los Angeles
|24
|29
|.453
|6
|5
|5-5
|W-2
|13-14
|11-15
|Texas
|22
|33
|.400
|9
|8
|3-7
|L-6
|13-13
|9-20
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|25
|20
|.556
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-4
|15-5
|10-15
|Atlanta
|24
|26
|.480
|3½
|5½
|5-5
|L-2
|13-14
|11-12
|Philadelphia
|25
|28
|.472
|4
|6
|3-7
|L-2
|15-10
|10-18
|Miami
|24
|28
|.462
|4½
|6½
|5-5
|L-3
|12-12
|12-16
|Washington
|21
|28
|.429
|6
|8
|4-6
|L-4
|13-15
|8-13
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|30
|23
|.566
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|15-10
|15-13
|Chicago
|29
|23
|.558
|½
|1½
|8-2
|L-1
|18-10
|11-13
|Milwaukee
|28
|25
|.528
|2
|3
|7-3
|W-4
|12-14
|16-11
|Cincinnati
|23
|28
|.451
|6
|7
|4-6
|W-1
|11-13
|12-15
|Pittsburgh
|20
|32
|.385
|9½
|10½
|3-7
|L-1
|10-15
|10-17
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Diego
|34
|20
|.630
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|18-10
|16-10
|San Francisco
|33
|20
|.623
|½
|_
|6-4
|W-3
|14-7
|19-13
|Los Angeles
|31
|22
|.585
|2½
|_
|6-4
|L-3
|17-9
|14-13
|Colorado
|20
|34
|.370
|14
|11½
|5-5
|W-1
|16-12
|4-22
|Arizona
|19
|35
|.352
|15
|12½
|1-9
|W-1
|10-14
|9-21
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Toronto 4, Cleveland 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Detroit 6, N.Y. Yankees 2
Tampa Bay 6, Philadelphia 2
Chicago White Sox 3, Baltimore 1
Houston 7, San Diego 4
Kansas City 6, Minnesota 3
Cleveland 6, Toronto 5, 7 innings, 2nd game
Seattle 4, Texas 2
L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 2
Miami at Boston, ppd.
Monday’s Games
Minnesota at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 3:05 p.m., 1st game
L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Boston at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:05 p.m., 2nd game
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-3), 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Pineda 3-2) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-3), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-3), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 2-4) at Toronto (Ray 2-2), 7:07 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 2-6) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:40 p.m.
Boston (Richards 4-3) at Houston (Garcia 3-3), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Crowe 0-3) at Kansas City (Singer 2-4), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 2-4) at Colorado (Márquez 3-5), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 2-3) at San Francisco (Wood 5-2), 9:45 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 5-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-3), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Milwaukee 3, Washington 0
Tampa Bay 6, Philadelphia 2
Colorado 4, Pittsburgh 3
Houston 7, San Diego 4
Cincinnati 5, Chicago Cubs 1
Arizona 9, St. Louis 2
San Francisco 5, L.A. Dodgers 4
Miami at Boston, ppd.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Monday’s Games
Detroit at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 2:10 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 5:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Miami (Alcantara 2-4) at Toronto (Ray 2-2), 7:07 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 3-4) at Cincinnati (Gray 1-3), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Strasburg 1-2) at Atlanta (Fried 2-2), 7:20 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 2-6) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:40 p.m.
San Diego (Weathers 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-4), 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Crowe 0-3) at Kansas City (Singer 2-4), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 2-4) at Colorado (Márquez 3-5), 8:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-4) at Arizona (Smith 2-1), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 2-3) at San Francisco (Wood 5-2), 9:45 p.m.
St. Louis (Gant 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Miami at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
