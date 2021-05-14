Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|23
|16
|.590
|_
|Toronto
|20
|16
|.556
|1½
|New York
|20
|17
|.541
|2
|Tampa Bay
|20
|19
|.513
|3
|Baltimore
|16
|21
|.432
|6
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|22
|14
|.611
|_
|Cleveland
|21
|14
|.600
|½
|Kansas City
|17
|20
|.459
|5½
|Detroit
|13
|24
|.351
|9½
|Minnesota
|12
|23
|.343
|9½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|23
|16
|.590
|_
|Houston
|21
|17
|.553
|1½
|Seattle
|18
|20
|.474
|4½
|Texas
|18
|21
|.462
|5
|Los Angeles
|16
|20
|.444
|5½
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|18
|13
|.581
|_
|Philadelphia
|20
|18
|.526
|1½
|Atlanta
|17
|20
|.459
|4
|Miami
|17
|20
|.459
|4
|Washington
|14
|19
|.424
|5
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|23
|15
|.605
|_
|Milwaukee
|20
|18
|.526
|3
|Cincinnati
|17
|18
|.486
|4½
|Chicago
|17
|19
|.472
|5
|Pittsburgh
|15
|22
|.405
|7½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|23
|14
|.622
|_
|San Diego
|21
|17
|.553
|2½
|Los Angeles
|20
|17
|.541
|3
|Arizona
|17
|21
|.447
|6½
|Colorado
|14
|24
|.368
|9½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Toronto 8, Atlanta 4
Detroit 4, Kansas City 3
Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 2
Boston 8, Oakland 1
Tampa Bay 9, N.Y. Yankees 1
Houston 4, Texas 3, 11 innings
Cleveland 4, Seattle 2
Friday’s Games
Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 2, 7 innings, 1st game
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game
Oakland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 1-2) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 3-4) at Minnesota (Berríos 3-2), 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Williams 2-2) at Detroit (Ureña 1-4), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Bundy 0-4) at Boston (Pérez 0-2), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-2) at Baltimore (López 1-3), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Minor 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 5-0), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 2-2) at Houston (Garcia 0-3), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 3-2) at Toronto (TBD), 7:37 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 1-1) at Seattle (Sheffield 2-3), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Boston, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Toronto 8, Atlanta 4
Washington 5, Philadelphia 1
St. Louis 2, Milwaukee 0
San Francisco 3, Pittsburgh 1
Colorado 13, Cincinnati 8
Miami 5, Arizona 1
Friday’s Games
San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
St. Louis at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 1-2) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Williams 2-2) at Detroit (Ureña 1-4), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Cueto 2-1) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:35 p.m.
Atlanta (Anderson 2-1) at Milwaukee (Anderson 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 3-2) at Toronto (TBD), 7:37 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 2-1) at Colorado (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Washington (Ross 2-2) at Arizona (Weaver 2-3), 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 2-3) at San Diego (Paddack 1-3), 8:40 p.m.
Miami (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 3-2), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at San Diego, 7:08 p.m.
