Sports News

Baseball Glance

By The Associated Press
May 15, 2021 10:02 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 24 16 .600 _
New York 21 17 .553 2
Toronto 20 17 .541
Tampa Bay 21 19 .525 3
Baltimore 16 22 .421 7

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 23 14 .622 _
Cleveland 21 15 .583
Kansas City 17 21 .447
Detroit 13 25 .342 10½
Minnesota 12 24 .333 10½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 24 16 .600 _
Houston 22 17 .564
Seattle 19 20 .487
Texas 18 22 .450 6
Los Angeles 16 21 .432

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 18 14 .563 _
Philadelphia 21 18 .538 ½
Atlanta 18 20 .474 3
Miami 17 21 .447 4
Washington 15 19 .441 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 23 16 .590 _
Milwaukee 20 19 .513 3
Chicago 18 19 .486 4
Cincinnati 17 19 .472
Pittsburgh 16 22 .421

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 23 15 .605 _
San Diego 22 17 .564
Los Angeles 21 17 .553 2
Arizona 17 22 .436
Colorado 15 24 .385

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 4, Detroit 2

Boston 4, L.A. Angels 3

N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 4

Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Chicago White Sox 3, Kansas City 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Oakland 6, Minnesota 1

Houston 10, Texas 4

Philadelphia 5, Toronto 1

Seattle 7, Cleveland 3

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Minnesota, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-1) at Baltimore (Means 4-0), 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Anderson 2-3) at Toronto (Ray 1-1), 1:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-4) at Detroit (Boyd 2-3), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-3) at Boston (Eovaldi 4-2), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 3-3) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 2-3), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 1-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-0), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 3-2) at Minnesota (Maeda 2-2), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Gibson 3-0) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-1), 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 4-2) at Seattle (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 4, Detroit 2

Pittsburgh 3, San Francisco 2, 11 innings

Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Philadelphia 5, Toronto 1

Atlanta 6, Milwaukee 3

Colorado 9, Cincinnati 6

Washington 17, Arizona 2

L.A. Dodgers 9, Miami 6

San Diego 5, St. Louis 4

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco (Wood 4-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-4), 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Anderson 2-3) at Toronto (Ray 1-1), 1:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-4) at Detroit (Boyd 2-3), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 3-3) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 2-3), 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Ynoa 4-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 3-1), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Hoffman 2-3) at Colorado (Senzatela 1-4), 3:10 p.m.

Miami (López 0-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 2-4) at Arizona (Weaver 2-3), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Kim 1-0) at San Diego (Weathers 2-1), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

