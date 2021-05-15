Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|24
|16
|.600
|_
|New York
|21
|17
|.553
|2
|Toronto
|20
|17
|.541
|2½
|Tampa Bay
|21
|19
|.525
|3
|Baltimore
|16
|22
|.421
|7
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|23
|14
|.622
|_
|Cleveland
|21
|15
|.583
|1½
|Kansas City
|17
|21
|.447
|6½
|Detroit
|13
|25
|.342
|10½
|Minnesota
|12
|24
|.333
|10½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|24
|16
|.600
|_
|Houston
|22
|17
|.564
|1½
|Seattle
|19
|20
|.487
|4½
|Texas
|18
|22
|.450
|6
|Los Angeles
|16
|21
|.432
|6½
___
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|18
|14
|.563
|_
|Philadelphia
|21
|18
|.538
|½
|Atlanta
|18
|20
|.474
|3
|Miami
|17
|21
|.447
|4
|Washington
|15
|19
|.441
|4
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|23
|16
|.590
|_
|Milwaukee
|20
|19
|.513
|3
|Chicago
|18
|19
|.486
|4
|Cincinnati
|17
|19
|.472
|4½
|Pittsburgh
|16
|22
|.421
|6½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|23
|15
|.605
|_
|San Diego
|22
|17
|.564
|1½
|Los Angeles
|21
|17
|.553
|2
|Arizona
|17
|22
|.436
|6½
|Colorado
|15
|24
|.385
|8½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 4, Detroit 2
Boston 4, L.A. Angels 3
N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 4
Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Chicago White Sox 3, Kansas City 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Oakland 6, Minnesota 1
Houston 10, Texas 4
Philadelphia 5, Toronto 1
Seattle 7, Cleveland 3
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Oakland at Minnesota, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.
Cleveland at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-1) at Baltimore (Means 4-0), 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Anderson 2-3) at Toronto (Ray 1-1), 1:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-4) at Detroit (Boyd 2-3), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-3) at Boston (Eovaldi 4-2), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Stroman 3-3) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 2-3), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 1-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-0), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 3-2) at Minnesota (Maeda 2-2), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Gibson 3-0) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-1), 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 4-2) at Seattle (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Detroit at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 4, Detroit 2
Pittsburgh 3, San Francisco 2, 11 innings
Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Philadelphia 5, Toronto 1
Atlanta 6, Milwaukee 3
Colorado 9, Cincinnati 6
Washington 17, Arizona 2
L.A. Dodgers 9, Miami 6
San Diego 5, St. Louis 4
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.
Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
San Francisco (Wood 4-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-4), 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Anderson 2-3) at Toronto (Ray 1-1), 1:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-4) at Detroit (Boyd 2-3), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Stroman 3-3) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 2-3), 1:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Ynoa 4-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 3-1), 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Hoffman 2-3) at Colorado (Senzatela 1-4), 3:10 p.m.
Miami (López 0-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 2-4) at Arizona (Weaver 2-3), 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Kim 1-0) at San Diego (Weathers 2-1), 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments