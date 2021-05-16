Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Glance

By The Associated Press
May 16, 2021 10:02 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 25 17 .595 _
Toronto 22 17 .564
New York 22 18 .550 2
Tampa Bay 23 19 .548 2
Baltimore 17 23 .425 7

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 24 15 .615 _
Cleveland 21 17 .553
Kansas City 18 22 .450
Detroit 14 26 .350 10½
Minnesota 13 25 .342 10½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 25 17 .595 _
Houston 24 17 .585 ½
Seattle 21 20 .512
Los Angeles 17 22 .436
Texas 18 24 .429 7

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 18 16 .529 _
Philadelphia 21 20 .512 ½
Atlanta 19 21 .475 2
Miami 18 22 .450 3
Washington 16 20 .444 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 23 17 .575 _
Milwaukee 21 20 .512
Cincinnati 19 19 .500 3
Chicago 19 20 .487
Pittsburgh 17 23 .425 6

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 24 16 .600 _
San Diego 23 17 .575 1
Los Angeles 22 18 .550 2
Arizona 18 23 .439
Colorado 15 26 .366

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 12, N.Y. Mets 5

        Insight by Carahsoft: Explore use cases for edge computing and approaches for taking advantage of it by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Minnesota 5, Oakland 4

Boston 9, L.A. Angels 0

Detroit 9, Chicago Cubs 8, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 2

Kansas City 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Houston 6, Texas 5

Toronto 4, Philadelphia 0

Seattle 7, Cleveland 3

        Read more: Sports News

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Mets 1

Chicago Cubs 5, Detroit 1

Baltimore 10, N.Y. Yankees 6

L.A. Angels 6, Boston 5

Toronto 10, Philadelphia 8

Houston 6, Texas 2

Chicago White Sox 4, Kansas City 3

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Oakland 7, Minnesota 6

Seattle 3, Cleveland 2

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 2-1) at Minnesota (Happ 2-1), 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-1) at Texas (Lyles 1-3), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Hentges 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0), 9:38 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 2-3) at Seattle (Kikuchi 1-2), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 12, N.Y. Mets 5

Detroit 9, Chicago Cubs 8, 10 innings

Atlanta 5, Milwaukee 1

Pittsburgh 8, San Francisco 6

Toronto 4, Philadelphia 0

Arizona 11, Washington 4

San Diego 13, St. Louis 3

Cincinnati 6, Colorado 5, 12 innings

L.A. Dodgers 7, Miami 0

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Mets 1

Chicago Cubs 5, Detroit 1

San Francisco 4, Pittsburgh 1

Toronto 10, Philadelphia 8

Milwaukee 10, Atlanta 9

Washington 3, Arizona 0

Cincinnati 7, Colorado 6

Miami 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

St. Louis at San Diego, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

San Francisco (Webb 2-3) at Cincinnati (Gray 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 3-1) at Atlanta (Fried 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Lester 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 1-3), 7:40 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 4-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 10:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 4-3) at San Diego (Darvish 3-1), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Chief Data Officers Digital Roundtable
5|12 Accelerate 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Washington Nationals honor sailors during Navy Night celebration