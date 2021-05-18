On Air: Innovation In Government
Baseball Glance

By The Associated Press
May 18, 2021
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 25 17 .595 _
Toronto 22 17 .564
Tampa Bay 23 19 .548 2
New York 22 19 .537
Baltimore 17 23 .425 7

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 25 15 .625 _
Cleveland 21 18 .538
Kansas City 18 22 .450 7
Detroit 15 26 .366 10½
Minnesota 13 26 .333 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 25 17 .595 _
Houston 24 17 .585 ½
Seattle 21 21 .500 4
Los Angeles 18 22 .450 6
Texas 19 24 .442

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 19 16 .543 _
Philadelphia 21 20 .512 1
Atlanta 19 22 .463 3
Miami 18 22 .450
Washington 16 21 .432 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 23 18 .561 _
Milwaukee 21 20 .512 2
Chicago 20 20 .500
Cincinnati 19 20 .487 3
Pittsburgh 17 23 .425

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 25 16 .610 _
San Diego 25 17 .595 ½
Los Angeles 23 18 .561 2
Arizona 18 24 .429
Colorado 15 27 .357 10½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Texas 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

Chicago White Sox 16, Minnesota 4

Detroit 4, Seattle 1

L.A. Angels 7, Cleveland 4

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-4) at Minnesota (Shoemaker 2-4), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Hill 2-1) at Baltimore (Means 4-0), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Richards 3-2) at Toronto (Stripling 0-2), 7:37 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 3-2) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 5-1) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 1-0), 8:07 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 2-3) at Kansas City (Keller 3-4), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 3-1) at Oakland (Montas 5-2), 9:40 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 0-6) at Seattle (Gilbert 0-1), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m., 1st game

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m., 2nd game

Boston at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

San Francisco 6, Cincinnati 3

N.Y. Mets 3, Atlanta 1

Chicago Cubs 7, Washington 3

San Diego 7, Colorado 0

L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 1

Tuesday’s Games

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado (González 2-1) at San Diego (Musgrove 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 3-0) at Cincinnati (Miley 4-3), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 5-2) at Philadelphia (Eflin 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-3) at Atlanta (Smyly 2-2), 7:20 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 4-3), 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Cahill 1-4) at St. Louis (Flaherty 7-0), 7:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 2-3) at Kansas City (Keller 3-4), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Smith 1-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-3), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

