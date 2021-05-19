Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|25
|18
|.581
|_
|Toronto
|23
|17
|.575
|½
|Tampa Bay
|24
|19
|.558
|1
|New York
|23
|19
|.548
|1½
|Baltimore
|17
|24
|.415
|7
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|26
|16
|.619
|_
|Cleveland
|22
|18
|.550
|3
|Kansas City
|19
|22
|.463
|6½
|Detroit
|16
|26
|.381
|10
|Minnesota
|14
|27
|.341
|11½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|26
|17
|.605
|_
|Houston
|24
|18
|.571
|1½
|Seattle
|21
|22
|.488
|5
|Los Angeles
|18
|23
|.439
|7
|Texas
|19
|25
|.432
|7½
___
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|20
|16
|.556
|_
|Philadelphia
|22
|20
|.524
|1
|Atlanta
|19
|23
|.452
|4
|Miami
|18
|23
|.439
|4½
|Washington
|16
|22
|.421
|5
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|24
|18
|.571
|_
|Chicago
|21
|20
|.512
|2½
|Milwaukee
|21
|21
|.500
|3
|Cincinnati
|19
|21
|.475
|4
|Pittsburgh
|17
|24
|.415
|6½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|26
|16
|.619
|_
|San Diego
|27
|17
|.614
|_
|Los Angeles
|24
|18
|.571
|2
|Arizona
|18
|25
|.419
|8½
|Colorado
|15
|29
|.341
|12
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 13, Baltimore 6
Toronto 8, Boston 0
Kansas City 2, Milwaukee 0
Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 4
N.Y. Yankees 7, Texas 4
Cleveland 6, L.A. Angels 5
Oakland 6, Houston 5
Detroit 5, Seattle 0
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 2, Minnesota 1
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.
Milwaukee at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Detroit at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-2) at Baltimore (Kremer 0-3), 12:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 3-2) at Texas (Dunning 2-3), 2:05 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 1-3) at Oakland (Irvin 3-4), 3:37 p.m.
Minnesota (Berríos 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 1-2), 4:07 p.m., 1st game
Minnesota (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Canning 3-2), 7:07 p.m., 2nd game
Boston (Pivetta 5-0) at Toronto (Matz 5-2), 7:37 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
San Francisco 4, Cincinnati 2
N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 3
St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 2
Philadelphia 8, Miami 3
Kansas City 2, Milwaukee 0
Chicago Cubs 6, Washington 3
L.A. Dodgers 9, Arizona 1
San Diego 2, Colorado 1, 10 innings
Wednesday’s Games
San Diego 3, Colorado 0
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Washington at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
San Francisco (Cueto 2-1) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-1), 12:35 p.m.
Washington (Ross 2-3) at Chicago Cubs (Williams 2-2), 2:20 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 1-3) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Crowe 0-2) at Atlanta (Smyly 2-2), 7:20 p.m.
Arizona (Frankoff 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 4-2), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments