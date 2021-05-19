Trending:
Baseball Glance

By The Associated Press
May 19, 2021 10:02 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 25 18 .581 _
Toronto 23 17 .575 ½
Tampa Bay 24 19 .558 1
New York 23 19 .548
Baltimore 17 24 .415 7

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 26 16 .619 _
Cleveland 22 18 .550 3
Kansas City 19 22 .463
Detroit 16 26 .381 10
Minnesota 14 27 .341 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 26 17 .605 _
Houston 24 18 .571
Seattle 21 22 .488 5
Los Angeles 18 23 .439 7
Texas 19 25 .432

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 20 16 .556 _
Philadelphia 22 20 .524 1
Atlanta 19 23 .452 4
Miami 18 23 .439
Washington 16 22 .421 5

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 24 18 .571 _
Chicago 21 20 .512
Milwaukee 21 21 .500 3
Cincinnati 19 21 .475 4
Pittsburgh 17 24 .415

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 26 16 .619 _
San Diego 27 17 .614 _
Los Angeles 24 18 .571 2
Arizona 18 25 .419
Colorado 15 29 .341 12

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 13, Baltimore 6

Toronto 8, Boston 0

Kansas City 2, Milwaukee 0

Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 4

N.Y. Yankees 7, Texas 4

Cleveland 6, L.A. Angels 5

Oakland 6, Houston 5

Detroit 5, Seattle 0

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 2, Minnesota 1

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.

Milwaukee at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-2) at Baltimore (Kremer 0-3), 12:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 3-2) at Texas (Dunning 2-3), 2:05 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 1-3) at Oakland (Irvin 3-4), 3:37 p.m.

Minnesota (Berríos 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 1-2), 4:07 p.m., 1st game

Minnesota (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Canning 3-2), 7:07 p.m., 2nd game

Boston (Pivetta 5-0) at Toronto (Matz 5-2), 7:37 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

San Francisco 4, Cincinnati 2

N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 3

St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 2

Philadelphia 8, Miami 3

Kansas City 2, Milwaukee 0

Chicago Cubs 6, Washington 3

L.A. Dodgers 9, Arizona 1

San Diego 2, Colorado 1, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

San Diego 3, Colorado 0

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco (Cueto 2-1) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-1), 12:35 p.m.

Washington (Ross 2-3) at Chicago Cubs (Williams 2-2), 2:20 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 1-3) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Crowe 0-2) at Atlanta (Smyly 2-2), 7:20 p.m.

Arizona (Frankoff 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 4-2), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

