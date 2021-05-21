Trending:
Baseball Glance

By The Associated Press
May 21, 2021 10:02 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 28 18 .609 _
New York 26 19 .578
Tampa Bay 26 19 .578
Toronto 23 19 .548 3
Baltimore 17 27 .386 10

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 26 17 .605 _
Cleveland 23 19 .548
Kansas City 20 22 .476
Detroit 17 26 .395 9
Minnesota 16 28 .364 10½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 26 18 .591 _
Oakland 26 19 .578 ½
Seattle 21 23 .477 5
Los Angeles 19 25 .432 7
Texas 19 27 .413 8

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 20 17 .541 _
Philadelphia 22 23 .489 2
Atlanta 21 24 .467 3
Miami 20 23 .465 3
Washington 18 23 .439 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 25 18 .581 _
Chicago 22 21 .512 3
Milwaukee 21 23 .477
Cincinnati 20 23 .465 5
Pittsburgh 18 26 .409

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 28 16 .636 _
San Diego 27 17 .614 1
Los Angeles 26 18 .591 2
Arizona 18 27 .400 10½
Colorado 15 29 .341 13

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 1

N.Y. Yankees 2, Texas 0

L.A. Angels 7, Minnesota 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Houston 8, Oakland 4

Minnesota 6, L.A. Angels 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Boston 8, Toronto 7

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 2, Chicago White Sox 1

Washington 4, Baltimore 2

Minnesota 10, Cleveland 0

Boston 11, Philadelphia 3

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-2), 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-3) at Washington (Lester 0-2), 4:05 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-1) at Texas (Lyles 2-3), 4:05 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 2-4) at Kansas City (Singer 1-3), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 2-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 4-3), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 4-2) at Philadelphia (Howard 0-0), 7:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 1-0) at Toronto (Ray 2-1), 7:37 p.m.

Seattle (Sheffield 3-3) at San Diego (Weathers 2-1), 8:40 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 0-5), 10:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco 19, Cincinnati 4

Chicago Cubs 5, Washington 2

Miami 6, Philadelphia 0

Pittsburgh 6, Atlanta 4, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 2

Friday’s Games

Washington 4, Baltimore 2

Atlanta 20, Pittsburgh 1

Cincinnati 9, Milwaukee 4

Boston 11, Philadelphia 3

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Arizona (Bumgarner 4-3) at Colorado (Senzatela 1-4), 3:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-3) at Washington (Lester 0-2), 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 2-3) at Cincinnati (Gray 0-3), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Miami (López 1-3), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5) at Atlanta (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 4-2) at Philadelphia (Howard 0-0), 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 2-3) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-0), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 2-0) at San Francisco (TBD), 7:15 p.m.

Seattle (Sheffield 3-3) at San Diego (Weathers 2-1), 8:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:08 p.m.

