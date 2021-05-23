Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|29
|18
|.617
|_
|Tampa Bay
|28
|19
|.596
|1
|New York
|27
|19
|.587
|1½
|Toronto
|23
|21
|.523
|4½
|Baltimore
|17
|28
|.378
|11
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|26
|18
|.591
|_
|Cleveland
|24
|19
|.558
|1½
|Kansas City
|21
|23
|.477
|5
|Detroit
|18
|27
|.400
|8½
|Minnesota
|16
|29
|.356
|10½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|28
|19
|.596
|_
|Houston
|26
|20
|.565
|1½
|Seattle
|21
|25
|.457
|6½
|Texas
|21
|27
|.438
|7½
|Los Angeles
|19
|27
|.413
|8½
___
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|21
|19
|.525
|_
|Atlanta
|23
|24
|.489
|1½
|Miami
|22
|24
|.478
|2
|Philadelphia
|22
|24
|.478
|2
|Washington
|19
|23
|.452
|3
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|26
|19
|.578
|_
|Chicago
|23
|22
|.511
|3
|Milwaukee
|22
|23
|.489
|4
|Cincinnati
|20
|24
|.455
|5½
|Pittsburgh
|18
|28
|.391
|8½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Diego
|29
|17
|.630
|_
|Los Angeles
|28
|18
|.609
|1
|San Francisco
|28
|18
|.609
|1
|Arizona
|18
|29
|.383
|11½
|Colorado
|17
|29
|.370
|12
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 7, Chicago White Sox 0
Texas 8, Houston 4
Kansas City 7, Detroit 5
Cleveland 5, Minnesota 3, 10 innings
Washington 12, Baltimore 9
Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 1
Boston 4, Philadelphia 3
San Diego 6, Seattle 4
Oakland 6, L.A. Angels 2
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 2-3) at Toronto (Stripling 0-3), 1:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Hentges 1-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 4-0) at Minnesota (Shoemaker 2-5), 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Kim 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-1), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 1-3) at Oakland (Montas 5-3), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Colorado 7, Arizona 6
Atlanta 6, Pittsburgh 1
Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 1
Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 3
Washington 12, Baltimore 9
St. Louis 2, Chicago Cubs 1
L.A. Dodgers 6, San Francisco 3
Boston 4, Philadelphia 3
San Diego 6, Seattle 4
Sunday’s Games
Miami 5, N.Y. Mets 1
Atlanta 7, Pittsburgh 1
Baltimore at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia (Eflin 2-3) at Miami (Rogers 6-2), 6:40 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 2-4) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-3), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 1-0) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-2), 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Kim 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-1), 8:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
