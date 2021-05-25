On Air: Federal Insights
Sports News

Baseball Glance

By The Associated Press
May 25, 2021 10:02 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 30 19 .612 _
Boston 29 19 .604 ½
New York 28 19 .596 1
Toronto 23 23 .500
Baltimore 17 30 .362 12

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 27 19 .587 _
Cleveland 25 20 .556
Kansas City 22 23 .489
Detroit 18 29 .383
Minnesota 18 29 .383

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 28 21 .571 _
Houston 26 21 .553 1
Seattle 22 26 .458
Texas 22 27 .449 6
Los Angeles 20 27 .426 7

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 21 20 .512 _
Atlanta 23 24 .489 1
Miami 23 24 .489 1
Philadelphia 23 25 .479
Washington 20 23 .465 2

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 26 21 .553 _
Chicago 24 22 .522
Milwaukee 24 23 .511 2
Cincinnati 20 25 .444 5
Pittsburgh 18 28 .391

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Diego 30 18 .625 _
Los Angeles 29 18 .617 ½
San Francisco 28 19 .596
Colorado 19 29 .396 11
Arizona 18 30 .375 12

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay 14, Toronto 8, 11 innings

Cleveland 6, Detroit 5

Minnesota 8, Baltimore 3

Chicago White Sox 5, St. Louis 1

Seattle 4, Oakland 2

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore (López 1-5) at Minnesota (Pineda 2-2), 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Gant 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 5-1), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (TBD) at Oakland (Kaprielian 1-0), 3:37 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 2-3) at L.A. Angels (Canning 3-3), 4:07 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-2), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Smyly 2-2) at Boston (Pivetta 5-0), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (TBD) at Detroit (Ureña 2-4), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Minor 3-2) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 5-2) at Houston (Garcia 2-3), 7:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Colorado 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Miami 9, Philadelphia 6

Milwaukee 5, San Diego 3

Chicago White Sox 5, St. Louis 1

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis (Gant 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 5-1), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Williams 2-2) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 0-2), 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 3-4) at Miami (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Hoffman 3-3) at Washington (Ross 2-4), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Smyly 2-2) at Boston (Pivetta 5-0), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 3-4) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 5-2) at Houston (Garcia 2-3), 7:40 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 2-3) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Cueto 3-1) at Arizona (Kelly 2-5), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 12:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

