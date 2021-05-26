On Air: On DoD with Jared Serbu
Sports News

Baseball Glance

By The Associated Press
May 26, 2021 10:02 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 30 20 .600 _
Boston 29 20 .592 ½
New York 28 20 .583 1
Toronto 24 23 .511
Baltimore 17 31 .354 12

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 28 19 .596 _
Cleveland 26 20 .565
Kansas City 23 23 .500
Minnesota 19 29 .396
Detroit 18 30 .375 10½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 28 22 .560 _
Houston 26 22 .542 1
Seattle 23 26 .469
Texas 22 28 .440 6
Los Angeles 21 27 .438 6

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 22 20 .524 _
Atlanta 24 24 .500 1
Philadelphia 24 25 .490
Miami 23 25 .479 2
Washington 20 24 .455 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 26 22 .542 _
Chicago 25 22 .532 ½
Milwaukee 24 24 .500 2
Cincinnati 21 25 .457 4
Pittsburgh 18 29 .383

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Diego 31 18 .633 _
Los Angeles 30 18 .625 ½
San Francisco 29 19 .604
Colorado 19 30 .388 12
Arizona 18 31 .367 13

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City 2, Tampa Bay 1

Cleveland 4, Detroit 1

Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 2

Atlanta 3, Boston 1

Minnesota 7, Baltimore 4

Chicago White Sox 8, St. Louis 3

L.A. Dodgers 9, Houston 2

L.A. Angels 11, Texas 5

Seattle 4, Oakland 3

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 7:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland (Bieber 4-3) at Detroit (Boyd 2-5), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 2-3) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 1-0), 3:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ray 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 1-0) at Oakland (Bassitt 4-2), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Seattle (Flexen 4-2), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Miami at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia 2, Miami 0

Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 3

Cincinnati 2, Washington 1

N.Y. Mets 3, Colorado 1

Atlanta 3, Boston 1

San Diego 7, Milwaukee 1

Chicago White Sox 8, St. Louis 3

L.A. Dodgers 9, Houston 2

San Francisco 8, Arizona 0

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Colorado (Senzatela 1-4) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 12:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Howard 0-1) at Miami (López 1-3), 12:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-4) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 3-4), 12:35 p.m.

San Diego (Weathers 2-1) at Milwaukee (Houser 3-5), 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 0-3) at Washington (Strasburg 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Martínez 3-4) at Arizona (Frankoff 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 5-1) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

