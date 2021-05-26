Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|30
|20
|.600
|_
|Boston
|29
|20
|.592
|½
|New York
|28
|20
|.583
|1
|Toronto
|24
|23
|.511
|4½
|Baltimore
|17
|31
|.354
|12
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|28
|19
|.596
|_
|Cleveland
|26
|20
|.565
|1½
|Kansas City
|23
|23
|.500
|4½
|Minnesota
|19
|29
|.396
|9½
|Detroit
|18
|30
|.375
|10½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|28
|22
|.560
|_
|Houston
|26
|22
|.542
|1
|Seattle
|23
|26
|.469
|4½
|Texas
|22
|28
|.440
|6
|Los Angeles
|21
|27
|.438
|6
___
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|22
|20
|.524
|_
|Atlanta
|24
|24
|.500
|1
|Philadelphia
|24
|25
|.490
|1½
|Miami
|23
|25
|.479
|2
|Washington
|20
|24
|.455
|3
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|26
|22
|.542
|_
|Chicago
|25
|22
|.532
|½
|Milwaukee
|24
|24
|.500
|2
|Cincinnati
|21
|25
|.457
|4
|Pittsburgh
|18
|29
|.383
|7½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Diego
|31
|18
|.633
|_
|Los Angeles
|30
|18
|.625
|½
|San Francisco
|29
|19
|.604
|1½
|Colorado
|19
|30
|.388
|12
|Arizona
|18
|31
|.367
|13
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Kansas City 2, Tampa Bay 1
Cleveland 4, Detroit 1
Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 2
Atlanta 3, Boston 1
Minnesota 7, Baltimore 4
Chicago White Sox 8, St. Louis 3
L.A. Dodgers 9, Houston 2
L.A. Angels 11, Texas 5
Seattle 4, Oakland 3
Wednesday’s Games
Baltimore at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 7:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland (Bieber 4-3) at Detroit (Boyd 2-5), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 2-3) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 1-0), 3:10 p.m.
Toronto (Ray 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-1), 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-1), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 1-0) at Oakland (Bassitt 4-2), 9:40 p.m.
Texas (TBD) at Seattle (Flexen 4-2), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Miami at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia 2, Miami 0
Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 3
Cincinnati 2, Washington 1
N.Y. Mets 3, Colorado 1
Atlanta 3, Boston 1
San Diego 7, Milwaukee 1
Chicago White Sox 8, St. Louis 3
L.A. Dodgers 9, Houston 2
San Francisco 8, Arizona 0
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 7:40 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Colorado (Senzatela 1-4) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 12:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Howard 0-1) at Miami (López 1-3), 12:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-4) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 3-4), 12:35 p.m.
San Diego (Weathers 2-1) at Milwaukee (Houser 3-5), 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 0-3) at Washington (Strasburg 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Martínez 3-4) at Arizona (Frankoff 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Wood 5-1) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Colorado at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
