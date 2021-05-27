On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Glance

By The Associated Press
May 27, 2021 10:02 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 31 20 .608 _
Boston 30 20 .600 ½
New York 28 20 .583
Toronto 24 23 .511 5
Baltimore 17 32 .347 13

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 28 20 .583 _
Cleveland 26 21 .553
Kansas City 23 24 .489
Minnesota 20 29 .408
Detroit 19 30 .388

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 29 22 .569 _
Houston 27 22 .551 1
Seattle 23 27 .460
Los Angeles 22 27 .449 6
Texas 22 29 .431 7

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 23 20 .535 _
Atlanta 24 25 .490 2
Miami 24 25 .490 2
Philadelphia 24 26 .480
Washington 20 24 .455

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 27 22 .551 _
Chicago 26 22 .542 ½
Milwaukee 24 25 .490 3
Cincinnati 21 25 .457
Pittsburgh 18 30 .375

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Diego 32 18 .640 _
Los Angeles 30 19 .612
San Francisco 30 19 .612
Colorado 19 31 .380 13
Arizona 18 32 .360 14

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota 3, Baltimore 2

        Insight by Pega: IT practitioners describe how agencies are doubling down on digital transformation efforts in this exclusive executive briefing.

St. Louis 4, Chicago White Sox 0

Oakland 6, Seattle 3

L.A. Angels 9, Texas 8

Detroit 1, Cleveland 0

Tampa Bay 2, Kansas City 1, 10 innings

Boston 9, Atlanta 5

Houston 5, L.A. Dodgers 2

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

        Read more: Sports News

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Friday’s Games

Miami (Poteet 2-0) at Boston (Pérez 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 6-2) at Detroit (Mize 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 4-2) at Cleveland (Morgan 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Harvey 3-5) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 3-1), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 0-0) at Minnesota (Dobnak 1-3), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lamet 1-0) at Houston (Valdez 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Cobb 2-2) at Oakland (Manaea 3-2), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 2-3) at Seattle (Sheffield 3-4), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis 4, Chicago White Sox 0

Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 1

Boston 9, Atlanta 5

Miami 4, Philadelphia 2

San Diego 2, Milwaukee 1, 10 innings

Houston 5, L.A. Dodgers 2

San Francisco 5, Arizona 4

Cincinnati at Washington, sus.

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 1, Colorado 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Philadelphia at Miami, 12:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 2:05 p.m., 1st game

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 2:40 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati at Washington, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati (Gutierrez 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 2-4), 2:20 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 4-4) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-6), 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 2-3) at Washington (Lester 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Poteet 2-0) at Boston (Pérez 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lamet 1-0) at Houston (Valdez 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Oviedo 0-2) at Arizona (Bumgarner 4-4), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 4-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 3-0), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|24 Data + AI Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Corps of Engineer's Far East District holds Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage celebration