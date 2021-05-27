Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|31
|20
|.608
|_
|Boston
|30
|20
|.600
|½
|New York
|28
|20
|.583
|1½
|Toronto
|24
|23
|.511
|5
|Baltimore
|17
|32
|.347
|13
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|28
|20
|.583
|_
|Cleveland
|26
|21
|.553
|1½
|Kansas City
|23
|24
|.489
|4½
|Minnesota
|20
|29
|.408
|8½
|Detroit
|19
|30
|.388
|9½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|29
|22
|.569
|_
|Houston
|27
|22
|.551
|1
|Seattle
|23
|27
|.460
|5½
|Los Angeles
|22
|27
|.449
|6
|Texas
|22
|29
|.431
|7
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|23
|20
|.535
|_
|Atlanta
|24
|25
|.490
|2
|Miami
|24
|25
|.490
|2
|Philadelphia
|24
|26
|.480
|2½
|Washington
|20
|24
|.455
|3½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|27
|22
|.551
|_
|Chicago
|26
|22
|.542
|½
|Milwaukee
|24
|25
|.490
|3
|Cincinnati
|21
|25
|.457
|4½
|Pittsburgh
|18
|30
|.375
|8½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Diego
|32
|18
|.640
|_
|Los Angeles
|30
|19
|.612
|1½
|San Francisco
|30
|19
|.612
|1½
|Colorado
|19
|31
|.380
|13
|Arizona
|18
|32
|.360
|14
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota 3, Baltimore 2
St. Louis 4, Chicago White Sox 0
Oakland 6, Seattle 3
L.A. Angels 9, Texas 8
Detroit 1, Cleveland 0
Tampa Bay 2, Kansas City 1, 10 innings
Boston 9, Atlanta 5
Houston 5, L.A. Dodgers 2
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Miami (Poteet 2-0) at Boston (Pérez 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 6-2) at Detroit (Mize 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 4-2) at Cleveland (Morgan 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Harvey 3-5) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 3-1), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 0-0) at Minnesota (Dobnak 1-3), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Lamet 1-0) at Houston (Valdez 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Cobb 2-2) at Oakland (Manaea 3-2), 9:40 p.m.
Texas (Lyles 2-3) at Seattle (Sheffield 3-4), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Miami at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis 4, Chicago White Sox 0
Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 1
Boston 9, Atlanta 5
Miami 4, Philadelphia 2
San Diego 2, Milwaukee 1, 10 innings
Houston 5, L.A. Dodgers 2
San Francisco 5, Arizona 4
Cincinnati at Washington, sus.
Colorado at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 1, Colorado 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Philadelphia at Miami, 12:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Washington, 2:05 p.m., 1st game
Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 2:40 p.m., 2nd game
Cincinnati at Washington, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
St. Louis at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati (Gutierrez 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 2-4), 2:20 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 4-4) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-6), 6:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 2-3) at Washington (Lester 0-2), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Anderson 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Poteet 2-0) at Boston (Pérez 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Lamet 1-0) at Houston (Valdez 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Oviedo 0-2) at Arizona (Bumgarner 4-4), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (DeSclafani 4-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 3-0), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Colorado at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
Miami at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.
