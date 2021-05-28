Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|32
|20
|.615
|_
|Boston
|30
|20
|.600
|1
|New York
|29
|21
|.580
|2
|Toronto
|25
|24
|.510
|5½
|Baltimore
|17
|33
|.340
|14
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|29
|20
|.592
|_
|Cleveland
|27
|21
|.563
|1½
|Kansas City
|23
|25
|.479
|5½
|Minnesota
|20
|29
|.408
|9
|Detroit
|19
|31
|.380
|10½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|30
|22
|.577
|_
|Houston
|27
|22
|.551
|1½
|Seattle
|24
|27
|.471
|5½
|Los Angeles
|22
|28
|.440
|7
|Texas
|22
|30
|.423
|8
___
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|24
|20
|.545
|_
|Philadelphia
|25
|26
|.490
|2½
|Atlanta
|24
|25
|.490
|2½
|Miami
|24
|26
|.480
|3
|Washington
|21
|25
|.457
|4
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|28
|22
|.560
|_
|Chicago
|27
|22
|.551
|½
|Milwaukee
|25
|25
|.500
|3
|Cincinnati
|22
|26
|.458
|5
|Pittsburgh
|18
|31
|.367
|9½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Diego
|32
|19
|.627
|_
|Los Angeles
|31
|19
|.620
|½
|San Francisco
|30
|20
|.600
|1½
|Colorado
|19
|32
|.373
|13
|Arizona
|18
|33
|.353
|14
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland 5, Detroit 2
Tampa Bay 7, Kansas City 2
Toronto 2, N.Y. Yankees 0, 7 innings, 1st game
N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Chicago White Sox 5, Baltimore 1
Oakland 5, L.A. Angels 0
Seattle 5, Texas 0
Friday’s Games
Miami at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-2) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 2-3), 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 4-0) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 5-1), 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City (TBD) at Minnesota (Happ 2-2), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Cobb 2-2) at Oakland (Montas 5-4), 4:07 p.m.
Miami (Rogers 6-2) at Boston (Eovaldi 5-2), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (García 0-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-2), 4:10 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 5-1) at Houston (Odorizzi 0-2), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Stripling 0-3) at Cleveland (Hentges 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
Texas (Foltynewicz 1-4) at Seattle (Dunn 1-2), 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Miami at Boston, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
San Diego at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 1, Colorado 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Philadelphia 3, Miami 2
Chicago Cubs 5, Pittsburgh 3
Milwaukee 6, San Diego 5, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 4, Colorado 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
Washington 5, Cincinnati 3, 1st game
Cincinnati 3, Washington 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers 4, San Francisco 3
St. Louis 5, Arizona 4, 10 innings
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Colorado at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-2) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 2-3), 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 1-7) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 2-2), 2:20 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 3-4) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 3-4), 4:05 p.m.
Miami (Rogers 6-2) at Boston (Eovaldi 5-2), 4:10 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 5-1) at Houston (Odorizzi 0-2), 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-4), 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 4-1) at Washington (Corbin 3-3), 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 7-1), 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 2-4) at Arizona (TBD), 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Colorado at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Miami at Boston, 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
San Diego at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:08 p.m.
