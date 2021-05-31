Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|34
|20
|.630
|_
|Boston
|32
|20
|.615
|1
|New York
|29
|24
|.547
|4½
|Toronto
|27
|25
|.519
|6
|Baltimore
|17
|36
|.321
|16½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|32
|20
|.615
|_
|Cleveland
|28
|23
|.549
|3½
|Kansas City
|25
|26
|.490
|6½
|Detroit
|22
|31
|.415
|10½
|Minnesota
|21
|31
|.404
|11
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|31
|24
|.564
|_
|Houston
|28
|24
|.538
|1½
|Seattle
|27
|27
|.500
|3½
|Los Angeles
|24
|29
|.453
|6
|Texas
|22
|33
|.400
|9
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|25
|20
|.556
|_
|Atlanta
|24
|26
|.480
|3½
|Philadelphia
|25
|28
|.472
|4
|Miami
|24
|28
|.462
|4½
|Washington
|21
|28
|.429
|6
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|30
|23
|.566
|_
|Chicago
|29
|23
|.558
|½
|Milwaukee
|28
|25
|.528
|2
|Cincinnati
|23
|28
|.451
|6
|Pittsburgh
|20
|32
|.385
|9½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Diego
|34
|20
|.630
|_
|San Francisco
|33
|20
|.623
|½
|Los Angeles
|31
|22
|.585
|2½
|Colorado
|20
|34
|.370
|14
|Arizona
|19
|35
|.352
|15
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Toronto 4, Cleveland 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Detroit 6, N.Y. Yankees 2
Tampa Bay 6, Philadelphia 2
Chicago White Sox 3, Baltimore 1
Houston 7, San Diego 4
Kansas City 6, Minnesota 3
Cleveland 6, Toronto 5, 7 innings, 2nd game
Seattle 4, Texas 2
L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 2
Miami at Boston, ppd.
Monday’s Games
Minnesota at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 3:05 p.m., 1st game
L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Boston at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:05 p.m., 2nd game
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-3), 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Pineda 3-2) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-3), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-3), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 2-4) at Toronto (Ray 2-2), 7:07 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 2-6) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:40 p.m.
Boston (Richards 4-3) at Houston (Garcia 3-3), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Crowe 0-3) at Kansas City (Singer 2-4), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 2-4) at Colorado (Márquez 3-5), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 2-3) at San Francisco (Wood 5-2), 9:45 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 5-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-3), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Milwaukee 3, Washington 0
Tampa Bay 6, Philadelphia 2
Colorado 4, Pittsburgh 3
Houston 7, San Diego 4
Cincinnati 5, Chicago Cubs 1
Arizona 9, St. Louis 2
San Francisco 5, L.A. Dodgers 4
Miami at Boston, ppd.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Monday’s Games
Detroit at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 2:10 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 5:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Miami (Alcantara 2-4) at Toronto (Ray 2-2), 7:07 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 3-4) at Cincinnati (Gray 1-3), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Strasburg 1-2) at Atlanta (Fried 2-2), 7:20 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 2-6) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:40 p.m.
San Diego (Weathers 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-4), 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Crowe 0-3) at Kansas City (Singer 2-4), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 2-4) at Colorado (Márquez 3-5), 8:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-4) at Arizona (Smith 2-1), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 2-3) at San Francisco (Wood 5-2), 9:45 p.m.
St. Louis (Gant 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Miami at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
