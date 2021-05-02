Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|17
|11
|.607
|_
|Toronto
|13
|12
|.520
|2½
|New York
|14
|14
|.500
|3
|Baltimore
|13
|14
|.481
|3½
|Tampa Bay
|13
|15
|.464
|4
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Kansas City
|16
|9
|.640
|_
|Chicago
|15
|11
|.577
|1½
|Cleveland
|12
|13
|.480
|4
|Minnesota
|9
|16
|.360
|7
|Detroit
|8
|21
|.276
|10
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|16
|12
|.571
|_
|Houston
|15
|12
|.556
|½
|Seattle
|15
|13
|.536
|1
|Los Angeles
|13
|12
|.520
|1½
|Texas
|12
|16
|.429
|4
___
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|12
|12
|.500
|_
|Philadelphia
|13
|14
|.481
|½
|New York
|10
|11
|.476
|½
|Atlanta
|12
|15
|.444
|1½
|Miami
|11
|16
|.407
|2½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|17
|10
|.630
|_
|St. Louis
|16
|12
|.571
|1½
|Cincinnati
|12
|14
|.462
|4½
|Chicago
|12
|15
|.444
|5
|Pittsburgh
|12
|15
|.444
|5
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|16
|11
|.593
|_
|Los Angeles
|16
|12
|.571
|½
|San Diego
|16
|12
|.571
|½
|Arizona
|14
|13
|.519
|2
|Colorado
|10
|17
|.370
|6
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 6, Detroit 4
Kansas City 11, Minnesota 3
Houston 3, Tampa Bay 1
Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 3
Baltimore 8, Oakland 4
Texas 8, Boston 6
Toronto 6, Atlanta 5, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 10, Seattle 5
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 2, Detroit 0
Atlanta at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Houston at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Boston at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Texas (Dunning 1-1) at Minnesota (Maeda 1-2), 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 4-0) at Kansas City (Junis 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 3-1) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 1-0), 9:38 p.m.
Toronto (Matz 4-1) at Oakland (Montas 2-2), 9:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 0-2) at Seattle (TBD), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Toronto at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Washington 7, Miami 2
Chicago Cubs 3, Cincinnati 2
N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 4
St. Louis 12, Pittsburgh 5
Toronto 6, Atlanta 5, 10 innings
San Diego 6, San Francisco 2
Colorado 14, Arizona 6
Milwaukee 6, L.A. Dodgers 5, 11 innings
Sunday’s Games
Washington 3, Miami 1
St. Louis 3, Pittsburgh 0
Atlanta at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Milwaukee (Houser 2-2) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-3), 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at St. Louis (Wainwright 0-3), 7:45 p.m.
San Francisco (Sanchez 1-1) at Colorado (Márquez 1-2), 8:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Anderson 2-2) at San Diego (TBD), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Arizona at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
