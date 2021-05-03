Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|17
|12
|.586
|_
|Toronto
|14
|12
|.538
|1½
|New York
|14
|14
|.500
|2½
|Tampa Bay
|14
|15
|.483
|3
|Baltimore
|13
|15
|.464
|3½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Kansas City
|16
|11
|.593
|_
|Chicago
|15
|12
|.556
|1
|Cleveland
|14
|13
|.519
|2
|Minnesota
|11
|16
|.407
|5
|Detroit
|8
|21
|.276
|9
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|17
|12
|.586
|_
|Seattle
|16
|13
|.552
|1
|Houston
|15
|13
|.536
|1½
|Los Angeles
|13
|13
|.500
|2½
|Texas
|13
|17
|.433
|4½
___
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|12
|12
|.500
|_
|Philadelphia
|14
|15
|.483
|½
|New York
|11
|12
|.478
|½
|Atlanta
|12
|16
|.429
|2
|Miami
|11
|16
|.407
|2½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|17
|12
|.586
|_
|St. Louis
|17
|12
|.586
|_
|Cincinnati
|13
|14
|.481
|3
|Pittsburgh
|12
|15
|.444
|4
|Chicago
|12
|16
|.429
|4½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|17
|11
|.607
|_
|Los Angeles
|17
|12
|.586
|½
|San Diego
|16
|13
|.552
|1½
|Arizona
|15
|13
|.536
|2
|Colorado
|10
|18
|.357
|7
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 2, Detroit 0
Toronto 7, Atlanta 2
Tampa Bay 5, Houston 4
Minnesota 13, Kansas City 4
Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 0
Texas 5, Boston 3
Oakland 7, Baltimore 5
Seattle 2, L.A. Angels 0
Monday’s Games
Minnesota 6, Texas 5
Cleveland 8, Kansas City 6
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Toronto at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-0) at Cincinnati (Hoffman 2-1), 6:40 p.m.
Houston (Greinke 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Fulmer 1-1) at Boston (Pivetta 3-0), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Gibson 3-0) at Minnesota (Happ 2-0), 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Hentges 1-0) at Kansas City (Minor 2-1), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 1-1), 9:38 p.m.
Toronto (Kay 0-1) at Oakland (Irvin 2-3), 9:40 p.m.
Baltimore (López 1-3) at Seattle (Dunn 1-0), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Toronto at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Washington 3, Miami 1
St. Louis 3, Pittsburgh 0
Toronto 7, Atlanta 2
Cincinnati 13, Chicago Cubs 12, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 16, Milwaukee 4
San Francisco 7, San Diego 1
Arizona 8, Colorado 4
N.Y. Mets 8, Philadelphia 7
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia 4, Milwaukee 3
St. Louis 6, N.Y. Mets 5
Pittsburgh at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, ppd.
San Francisco at Colorado, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-2) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-3), 2:20 p.m., 1st game
San Francisco (Wood 3-0) at Colorado (TBD), 5:40 p.m., 1st game
Arizona (Smith 1-1) at Miami (Alcantara 1-2), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-0) at Cincinnati (Hoffman 2-1), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Ynoa 2-1) at Washington (Ross 2-1), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 1-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 2-1), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-2) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 1-2), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-2) at St. Louis (Oviedo 0-0), 7:45 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Colorado (TBD), 8:40 p.m., 2nd game
Pittsburgh (Keller 1-3) at San Diego (Weathers 1-0), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Arizona at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.
