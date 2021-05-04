On Air: Off The Shelf
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Glance

By The Associated Press
May 4, 2021 10:02 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 17 12 .586 _
Toronto 14 13 .519 2
Tampa Bay 15 15 .500
New York 14 14 .500
Baltimore 14 15 .483 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Kansas City 16 11 .593 _
Chicago 15 12 .556 1
Cleveland 14 13 .519 2
Minnesota 11 16 .407 5
Detroit 8 21 .276 9

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 18 12 .600 _
Houston 15 13 .536 2
Seattle 16 14 .533 2
Los Angeles 13 14 .481
Texas 13 17 .433 5

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Washington 12 12 .500 _
Philadelphia 14 15 .483 ½
New York 11 12 .478 ½
Atlanta 12 16 .429 2
Miami 11 16 .407

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 17 12 .586 _
St. Louis 17 12 .586 _
Cincinnati 13 14 .481 3
Chicago 12 16 .429
Pittsburgh 12 16 .429

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 17 11 .607 _
Los Angeles 17 12 .586 ½
San Diego 17 13 .567 1
Arizona 15 13 .536 2
Colorado 10 18 .357 7

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Minnesota 6, Texas 5

        Insight by Commscope and Ruckus: Learn how all the pieces are starting to come together to help agencies connect more devices at faster speeds to help meet their missions in a more agile and secure way by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Cleveland 8, Kansas City 6

Oakland 5, Toronto 4

Baltimore 5, Seattle 3

Tampa Bay 7, L.A. Angels 3

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-1) at Cincinnati (Gray 0-2), 12:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 3-0) at Seattle (Kikuchi 1-1), 3:40 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 0-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Detroit (Mize 1-3) at Boston (Pérez 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Yang 0-0) at Minnesota (Pineda 2-1), 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 3-2) at Kansas City (Singer 1-3), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 1-3) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 1-1), 9:38 p.m.

Toronto (Ray 1-1) at Oakland (Bassitt 2-2), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia 4, Milwaukee 3

St. Louis 6, N.Y. Mets 5

San Diego 2, Pittsburgh 0

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

San Francisco at Colorado, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m., 1st game

San Francisco at Colorado, 5:40 p.m., 1st game

Arizona at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m., 2nd game

Pittsburgh at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-1) at Cincinnati (Gray 0-2), 12:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 1-2) at Colorado (Gray 3-2), 3:10 p.m.

Arizona (Weaver 1-2) at Miami (López 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Washington (Fedde 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 3-0) at Philadelphia (Anderson 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 3-1) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 3-3), 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 3-2) at St. Louis (Kim 1-0), 7:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-2) at San Diego (Darvish 3-1), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|3 NAIPE 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NOAA's Ken Graham earns Sammies nomination for leadership during record hurricane season