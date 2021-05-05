Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|18
|12
|.600
|_
|New York
|15
|14
|.517
|2½
|Tampa Bay
|16
|15
|.516
|2½
|Toronto
|14
|14
|.500
|3
|Baltimore
|15
|16
|.484
|3½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Kansas City
|16
|12
|.571
|_
|Chicago
|16
|13
|.552
|½
|Cleveland
|15
|13
|.536
|1
|Minnesota
|11
|17
|.393
|5
|Detroit
|8
|22
|.267
|9
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|19
|12
|.613
|_
|Seattle
|17
|15
|.531
|2½
|Houston
|15
|14
|.517
|3
|Los Angeles
|13
|15
|.464
|4½
|Texas
|14
|17
|.452
|5
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|15
|15
|.500
|_
|Washington
|12
|13
|.480
|½
|New York
|11
|12
|.478
|½
|Atlanta
|13
|16
|.448
|1½
|Miami
|12
|16
|.429
|2
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|17
|12
|.586
|_
|Milwaukee
|17
|13
|.567
|½
|Cincinnati
|14
|15
|.483
|3
|Chicago
|14
|16
|.467
|3½
|Pittsburgh
|13
|16
|.448
|4
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|18
|12
|.600
|_
|Los Angeles
|17
|14
|.548
|1½
|San Diego
|17
|14
|.548
|1½
|Arizona
|15
|14
|.517
|2½
|Colorado
|11
|19
|.367
|7
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 9, Cincinnati 0
N.Y. Yankees 7, Houston 3
Boston 11, Detroit 7
Texas 6, Minnesota 3, 10 innings
Cleveland 7, Kansas City 3
Oakland 4, Toronto 1
Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Angels 3
Seattle 5, Baltimore 2
Wednesday’s Games
Cincinnati 1, Chicago White Sox 0, 10 innings
Baltimore 6, Seattle 0
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Toronto at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Houston (McCullers Jr. 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-1), 1:05 p.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 1-2) at Boston (Eovaldi 4-2), 1:10 p.m.
Texas (Lyles 1-2) at Minnesota (Pineda 2-1), 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 0-1) at Kansas City (Duffy 4-1), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Oakland (Fiers 0-1), 3:37 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Fleming 1-3) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-2), 9:38 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 7, L.A. Dodgers 1, 7 innings, 1st game
San Francisco 12, Colorado 4, 7 innings, 1st game
Chicago White Sox 9, Cincinnati 0
Miami 9, Arizona 3
Atlanta 6, Washington 1
Philadelphia 6, Milwaukee 5
Chicago Cubs 4, L.A. Dodgers 3, 2nd game
Colorado 8, San Francisco 6, 7 innings, 2nd game
Pittsburgh 2, San Diego 1
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Cincinnati 1, Chicago White Sox 0, 10 innings
San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 5:15 p.m., 1st game
Arizona at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m., 2nd game
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 2-2), 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Walker 1-1) at St. Louis (Gant 2-2), 1:15 p.m.
Atlanta (Smyly 0-2) at Washington (Lester 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 3-2) at Miami (López 0-2), 6:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
