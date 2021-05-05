Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|58
|31
|.652
|_
|Tampa Bay
|53
|39
|.576
|6½
|Boston
|50
|41
|.549
|9
|Toronto
|34
|58
|.370
|25½
|Baltimore
|27
|63
|.300
|31½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|57
|33
|.633
|_
|Cleveland
|50
|39
|.562
|6½
|Chicago
|42
|45
|.483
|13½
|Kansas City
|31
|61
|.337
|27
|Detroit
|28
|58
|.326
|27
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|57
|35
|.620
|_
|Oakland
|51
|41
|.554
|6
|Texas
|50
|42
|.543
|7
|Los Angeles
|46
|46
|.500
|11
|Seattle
|39
|56
|.411
|19½
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|55
|37
|.598
|_
|Washington
|48
|42
|.533
|6
|Philadelphia
|47
|44
|.516
|7½
|New York
|40
|51
|.440
|14½
|Miami
|34
|55
|.382
|19½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|48
|43
|.527
|_
|Milwaukee
|47
|45
|.511
|1½
|St. Louis
|44
|45
|.494
|3
|Pittsburgh
|44
|46
|.489
|3½
|Cincinnati
|41
|47
|.466
|5½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|60
|33
|.645
|_
|Arizona
|47
|45
|.511
|12½
|Colorado
|45
|45
|.500
|13½
|San Diego
|45
|46
|.495
|14
|San Francisco
|42
|48
|.467
|16½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota 7, N.Y. Yankees 3
Cleveland 5, Seattle 4
Kansas City 15, Detroit 3
Baltimore 3, Tampa Bay 0
Pittsburgh 6, Oakland 4
Houston 14, L.A. Angels 2
Boston 15, Chicago White Sox 2
Texas 8, Toronto 5
Sunday’s Games
Seattle 10, Cleveland 0
Detroit 5, Kansas City 2, 10 innings
Pittsburgh 5, Oakland 3, 13 innings
Boston 9, Chicago White Sox 2
Texas 10, Toronto 2
N.Y. Yankees 4, Minnesota 1, 8 innings
Houston 10, L.A. Angels 4
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, ppd.
Monday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 9, Cleveland 1
N.Y. Yankees 7, Seattle 3
Baltimore 4, Boston 1
Minnesota 8, Toronto 0
Tampa Bay 12, Arizona 1
Houston 6, Kansas City 4
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 2, Cleveland 0
Minnesota 3, Toronto 0
N.Y. Yankees 5, Seattle 4
Pittsburgh 5, Texas 4
L.A. Angels 5, Detroit 2
Boston 8, Baltimore 5
Tampa Bay 6, Arizona 3
Kansas City 12, Houston 2
Oakland 2, Cincinnati 0
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 6, St. Louis 5
Atlanta 9, Miami 2
Cincinnati 9, San Francisco 2
Pittsburgh 6, Oakland 4
Washington 10, Philadelphia 8
Arizona 9, Colorado 2
Milwaukee 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 18 innings
L.A. Dodgers 7, San Diego 6
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta 3, Miami 1, 10 innings
Milwaukee 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Philadelphia 7, Washington 1
Pittsburgh 5, Oakland 3, 13 innings
Colorado 8, Arizona 7
San Francisco 6, Cincinnati 5
San Diego 8, L.A. Dodgers 5
Chicago Cubs 13, St. Louis 5
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati 12, San Francisco 4
Tampa Bay 12, Arizona 1
St. Louis 6, Philadelphia 0
Milwaukee 5, Washington 3
Miami 6, Chicago Cubs 5
San Diego 4, N.Y. Mets 0
L.A. Dodgers 5, Atlanta 3
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 5, Texas 4
Tampa Bay 6, Arizona 3
Milwaukee 6, Washington 0
Philadelphia 11, St. Louis 1
Chicago Cubs 5, Miami 2
San Francisco 14, Colorado 4
Oakland 2, Cincinnati 0
L.A. Dodgers 9, Atlanta 0
N.Y. Mets 7, San Diego 6
