Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Glance

By The Associated Press
May 5, 2021 11:53 pm
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 58 31 .652 _
Tampa Bay 53 39 .576
Boston 50 41 .549 9
Toronto 34 58 .370 25½
Baltimore 27 63 .300 31½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 57 33 .633 _
Cleveland 50 39 .562
Chicago 42 45 .483 13½
Kansas City 31 61 .337 27
Detroit 28 58 .326 27

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 57 35 .620 _
Oakland 51 41 .554 6
Texas 50 42 .543 7
Los Angeles 46 46 .500 11
Seattle 39 56 .411 19½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 55 37 .598 _
Washington 48 42 .533 6
Philadelphia 47 44 .516
New York 40 51 .440 14½
Miami 34 55 .382 19½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 48 43 .527 _
Milwaukee 47 45 .511
St. Louis 44 45 .494 3
Pittsburgh 44 46 .489
Cincinnati 41 47 .466

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 60 33 .645 _
Arizona 47 45 .511 12½
Colorado 45 45 .500 13½
San Diego 45 46 .495 14
San Francisco 42 48 .467 16½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota 7, N.Y. Yankees 3

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into the low-code, no-code surge that is democratizing transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

Cleveland 5, Seattle 4

Kansas City 15, Detroit 3

Baltimore 3, Tampa Bay 0

Pittsburgh 6, Oakland 4

Houston 14, L.A. Angels 2

Boston 15, Chicago White Sox 2

Texas 8, Toronto 5

Sunday’s Games

Seattle 10, Cleveland 0

        Read more: Sports News

Detroit 5, Kansas City 2, 10 innings

Pittsburgh 5, Oakland 3, 13 innings

Boston 9, Chicago White Sox 2

Texas 10, Toronto 2

N.Y. Yankees 4, Minnesota 1, 8 innings

Houston 10, L.A. Angels 4

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, ppd.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 9, Cleveland 1

N.Y. Yankees 7, Seattle 3

Baltimore 4, Boston 1

Minnesota 8, Toronto 0

Tampa Bay 12, Arizona 1

Houston 6, Kansas City 4

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 2, Cleveland 0

Minnesota 3, Toronto 0

N.Y. Yankees 5, Seattle 4

Pittsburgh 5, Texas 4

L.A. Angels 5, Detroit 2

Boston 8, Baltimore 5

Tampa Bay 6, Arizona 3

Kansas City 12, Houston 2

Oakland 2, Cincinnati 0

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 6, St. Louis 5

Atlanta 9, Miami 2

Cincinnati 9, San Francisco 2

Pittsburgh 6, Oakland 4

Washington 10, Philadelphia 8

Arizona 9, Colorado 2

Milwaukee 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 18 innings

L.A. Dodgers 7, San Diego 6

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 3, Miami 1, 10 innings

Milwaukee 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Philadelphia 7, Washington 1

Pittsburgh 5, Oakland 3, 13 innings

Colorado 8, Arizona 7

San Francisco 6, Cincinnati 5

San Diego 8, L.A. Dodgers 5

Chicago Cubs 13, St. Louis 5

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati 12, San Francisco 4

Tampa Bay 12, Arizona 1

St. Louis 6, Philadelphia 0

Milwaukee 5, Washington 3

Miami 6, Chicago Cubs 5

San Diego 4, N.Y. Mets 0

L.A. Dodgers 5, Atlanta 3

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 5, Texas 4

Tampa Bay 6, Arizona 3

Milwaukee 6, Washington 0

Philadelphia 11, St. Louis 1

Chicago Cubs 5, Miami 2

San Francisco 14, Colorado 4

Oakland 2, Cincinnati 0

L.A. Dodgers 9, Atlanta 0

N.Y. Mets 7, San Diego 6

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|3 2021 Tidewater Integrated Cyber...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USCIS kicks off Military Appreciation Month by naturalizing 24 Army soldiers