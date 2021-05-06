On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Glance

By The Associated Press
May 6, 2021 10:02 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 18 13 .581 _
New York 16 14 .533
Tampa Bay 17 15 .531
Toronto 15 14 .517 2
Baltimore 15 16 .484 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 16 13 .552 _
Cleveland 16 13 .552 _
Kansas City 16 13 .552 _
Minnesota 11 18 .379 5
Detroit 9 22 .290 8

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 19 13 .594 _
Seattle 17 15 .531 2
Houston 15 15 .500 3
Texas 15 17 .469 4
Los Angeles 13 16 .448

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 17 15 .531 _
New York 12 13 .480
Atlanta 14 16 .467 2
Washington 12 14 .462 2
Miami 13 16 .448

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 18 13 .581 _
Milwaukee 17 15 .531
Chicago 15 16 .484 3
Cincinnati 14 15 .483 3
Pittsburgh 13 17 .433

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 18 13 .581 _
San Diego 18 14 .563 ½
Los Angeles 17 15 .531
Arizona 15 15 .500
Colorado 12 19 .387 6

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati 1, Chicago White Sox 0, 10 innings

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into the low-code, no-code surge that is democratizing transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

Baltimore 6, Seattle 0

N.Y. Yankees 6, Houston 3

Texas 3, Minnesota 1

Detroit 6, Boston 5, 10 innings

Cleveland 5, Kansas City 4

Toronto 9, Oakland 4

Tampa Bay 3, L.A. Angels 1

Thursday’s Games

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Detroit at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston (Rodríguez 4-0) at Baltimore (Harvey 3-1), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 1-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Cincinnati (Miley 3-2) at Cleveland (Plesac 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Shoemaker 1-3) at Detroit (Skubal 0-4), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 2-1) at Texas (Foltynewicz 1-3), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodón 4-0) at Kansas City (Keller 2-3), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 0-1) at Houston (Urquidy 2-2), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 4-0) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Hill 1-1) at Oakland (Manaea 3-1), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati 1, Chicago White Sox 0, 10 innings

Colorado 6, San Francisco 5

St. Louis 4, N.Y. Mets 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Miami 8, Arizona 0

Atlanta 5, Washington 3

Philadelphia 5, Milwaukee 4

N.Y. Mets 7, St. Louis 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

San Diego 4, Pittsburgh 2

Chicago Cubs 6, L.A. Dodgers 5, 11 innings

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia 2, Milwaukee 0

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 1:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Cahill 1-3) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 1-2), 2:20 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 1-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Miley 3-2) at Cleveland (Plesac 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 2-2) at Miami (Rogers 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 1-1) at Atlanta (Morton 2-1), 7:20 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 2-3) at St. Louis (Flaherty 5-0), 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 4-0) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 1-0) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 2-1), 9:45 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|3 2021 Tidewater Integrated Cyber...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USCIS kicks off Military Appreciation Month by naturalizing 24 Army soldiers