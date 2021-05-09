On Air: This Just In!
Baseball Glance

By The Associated Press
May 9, 2021 10:02 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 22 13 .629 _
New York 18 16 .529
Tampa Bay 19 17 .528
Toronto 17 16 .515 4
Baltimore 15 19 .441

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 19 13 .594 _
Cleveland 18 14 .563 1
Kansas City 16 17 .485
Minnesota 12 20 .375 7
Detroit 10 24 .294 10

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 21 15 .583 _
Houston 18 16 .529 2
Seattle 18 17 .514
Texas 18 18 .500 3
Los Angeles 14 18 .438 5

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 16 13 .552 _
Philadelphia 18 16 .529 ½
Atlanta 16 17 .485 2
Miami 15 18 .455 3
Washington 13 17 .433

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 21 14 .600 _
Milwaukee 19 16 .543 2
Chicago 17 17 .500
Cincinnati 15 16 .484 4
Pittsburgh 14 19 .424 6

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 20 13 .606 _
Los Angeles 18 16 .529
San Diego 18 16 .529
Arizona 15 19 .441
Colorado 12 22 .353

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Washington 3, 11 innings

Oakland 6, Tampa Bay 3

Detroit 7, Minnesota 3

Cleveland 9, Cincinnati 2

Chicago White Sox 9, Kansas City 1

Toronto 8, Houston 4

Boston 11, Baltimore 6

Texas 9, Seattle 8

L.A. Dodgers 14, L.A. Angels 11

Sunday’s Games

Boston 4, Baltimore 3

N.Y. Yankees 3, Washington 2

Texas 10, Seattle 2

Chicago White Sox 9, Kansas City 3

Toronto 0, Houston 0

Tampa Bay 4, Oakland 3

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, ppd.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Boston (Pérez 0-2) at Baltimore (López 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Houston (Garcia 0-3), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Gibson 3-0) at San Francisco (Wood 3-0), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Texas at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Washington 3, 11 innings

Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 2

St. Louis 9, Colorado 8

San Francisco 7, San Diego 1

Milwaukee 6, Miami 2

Cleveland 9, Cincinnati 2

N.Y. Mets 4, Arizona 2

Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 7, 12 innings

L.A. Dodgers 14, L.A. Angels 11

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, Washington 2

Milwaukee 2, Miami 1, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 4, Arizona 2

St. Louis 2, Colorado 0

Pittsburgh 6, Chicago Cubs 5

San Diego at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:08 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati (Mahle 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-3), 6:35 p.m.

San Diego (Lamet 0-0) at Colorado (Senzatela 1-3), 8:40 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at Arizona (Weaver 1-3), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (Gibson 3-0) at San Francisco (Wood 3-0), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Texas at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

