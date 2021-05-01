On Air: Meet the Press
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Basilashvili lines up Struff in Munich Open final

By The Associated Press
May 1, 2021 11:26 am
< a min read
      

MUNICH (AP) — Nikoloz Basilashvili set up a meeting with Jan-Lennard Struff in the Munich Open final by winning two matches on Saturday.

Basilashvili was leading 5-4 in his quarterfinal with Norbert Gombos when it was suspended on Friday due to rain. The Georgian served out the first set on Saturday and broke Gombos once in the second for a 6-4, 6-4 win.

He then blew away Casper Ruud 6-1, 6-2 in the semifinals, breaking the Norwegian five times.

Ruud, too, was playing his second match of the day after beating John Millman 6-3, 6-4. Their quarterfinal was suspended on Friday following the first set.

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into the low-code, no-code surge that is democratizing transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

Struff made his first tour final after ending a seven-match losing run in semifinals by stopping in-form qualifier Ilya Ivashka 6-4, 6-1. Struff recovered from 3-1 down in the first set, winning 11 of the next 13 games.

At 44th in the world, Struff shed his record of being the highest-ranked men’s player never to have played an ATP singles final.

Ivashka had beaten two-time Munich champion Alexander Zverev in the previous round and went 10-2 on clay last month.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|3 NAIPE 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US airlifts supplies to help India address deadly second wave of COVID-19