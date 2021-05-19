On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Belgian players to get COVID-19 vaccine before Euro 2020

By The Associated Press
May 19, 2021 6:28 am
< a min read
      

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium’s soccer players selected for the European Championship will get vaccinated against COVID-19 ahead of the tournament, the government said Wednesday.

Belgium, the top-ranked FIFA team, is among the favorites for the tournament, which opens on June 11.

“This is very important regarding the role we want to play at the championship,” the Belgian federation said. “We’re very grateful to all people who made this possible.”

According to local media, Belgian players will receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a single dose to be fully effective and is distributed in Europe by subsidiary Janssen.

        Insight by CyberArk: Learn how the CDC is using the least-privilege model to limit how much damage hackers can do in federal networks in this free webinar.

Belgium will open its campaign against Russia on June 12. The team will then face Denmark and Finland in Group B.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|17 SOFIC 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Fish and Wildlife release manatee back into the wild after completion of research