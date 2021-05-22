On Air: Motley Fool Money
Benintendi 3 RBIs, KC holds on, ends Tigers’ win streak at 4

By CODY FRIESEN
May 22, 2021 9:33 pm
2 min read
      

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Andrew Benintendi drove in three runs, Josh Staumount escaped a bases-loaded jam in the ninth inning and the Kansas City Royals beat Detroit 7-5 Saturday, stopping the Tigers’ four-game winning streak.

The Tigers trailed 7-3 going into the ninth before Robbie Grossman hit a two-run homer.

Detroit then loaded the bases with one out. Staumont struck out Jonathan Schoop and Willi Castro to end it, finishing with a 100 mph fastball.

The Tigers went 3 for 15 with runners in scoring position. Miguel Cabrera struck out with the bases loaded to end the seventh with Detroit down 6-3.

Benintendi gave the Royals an early lead with a two-run, bases-loaded single in the first and made it 5-3 with an RBI single in the fifth.

Brady Singer (2-3) gave up three runs on four hits in 6 1/3 innings, striking out six.

Akil Baddoo had the first three-hit game of his career, including a two-run single in the Detroit second. Harold Castro added an RBI single in the fifth.

Matthew Boyd (2-5) allowed five runs on eight hits and thee walks in five innings.

The Royals took a 4-2 lead in the fourth on an RBI double by Michael A. Taylor and a sacrifice fly by Nicky Lopez.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals: RHP Jesse Hahn (right shoulder impingement) was transferred to the 60-day injured list. Hahn was placed on the 10-day IL. … 3B Hunter Dozier was sent to Triple-A Omaha on a rehab assignment following a stint on the seven-day IL with a concussion.

ROSTER MOVES

Royals: Kansas City acquired RHP Domingo Tapia from Seattle for cash and optioned him to Triple A Omaha.

UP NEXT

Casey Mize (3-3, 3.69 ERA) will start the series finale for Detroit on Sunday. Kris Bubic (0-0, 0.96 ERA) will make his second start of the season for Kansas City.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

