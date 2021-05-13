On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Bills sign 5 draft picks, including 2nd-round DE Basham

By The Associated Press
May 13, 2021 3:37 pm
< a min read
      

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills signed five of their eight rookie draft picks, including second-round selection defensive end Carlos Basham of Wake Forest, on Thursday, the eve of a three-day rookie camp.

Also signing their rookie four-year deals were fifth-round selection offensive lineman Tommy Doyle out of Miami (Ohio); two of three sixth-round picks, Houston receiver Marquez Stevenson and Wisconsin cornerback Rachad Wildgoose; and Texas Tech offensive lineman Jack Anderson, a seventh-round pick.

The Bills also signed free agents offensive lineman Steven Gonzalez and linebacker Mike Bell to one-year contracts.

Buffalo announced the signing of six undrafted rookie free agents, including Southern California cornerback Olaijah Griffin, who is the son of rapper, songwriter and record producer Warren G.

        Insight by CyberArk: Learn how the CDC is using the least-privilege model to limit how much damage hackers can do in federal networks in this free webinar.

Rounding out the class of undrafted rookie additions are San Jose State receiver Tre Walker, a two-time All Mountain West selection; Notre Dame cornerback Nick McCloud; San Diego State safety Tariq Thompson; Bowling Green tight end Quintin Morris and Fresno State offensive lineman Syrus Tuitele.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|4 SDSC GPU Hackathon
5|10 Cloud and Hybrid Operations Best...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USCIS naturalizes 17 Army soldiers and a Navy sailor during Military Appreciation Month ceremony