Blue Jays-Yankees game postponed, doubleheader Thursday

NEW YORK (AP) — A game between the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees scheduled for Wednesday night was postponed due to a forecast of poor weather and will be made up as part of a doubleheader Thursday.

New York announced the postponement of the game in the Bronx about two hours before the slated first pitch. The opener of Thursday’s twinbill will be at 4:05 p.m., and the nightcap will start roughly 30 minutes after the final out of the first game but no earlier than 7:05 p.m.

Toronto right-hander Alek Manoah had been set to make his major league debut against Yankees right-hander Domingo Germán (4-2), who was already scheduled to pitch on five days of rest. Germán has a seven-inning scoreless streak.

There wasn’t a cloud in the sky over the Bronx when the postponement was announced, although the forecast projected thunderstorms to begin right around the 7:05 p.m. start time.

