Bonner, Sun hold off rally, beat Aces 72-65

By The Associated Press
May 23, 2021 8:14 pm
LAS VEGAS (AP) — DeWanna Bonner scored 22 points, hitting a 3-pointer in the final minute to help the Connecticut Sun hold off the Las Vegas Aces 72-65 on Sunday.

The Sun (5-0) matched their best start since 2018 and stayed alone atop the WNBA standings.

Connecticut led 67-58 on Brionna Jones’ jumper with 2:02 left. Riquna Williams made a 3-pointer that sparked a 7-0 run for the Aces (2-2), cutting the deficit to 67-65 on A’ja Wilson’s transition layup with 48.6 seconds left.

But Bonner made a 3-pointer 10 seconds later and sealed it with a pair of free throws with 22.3 seconds to go.

Brionna Jones and Jonquel Jones added 19 points each for the Sun. Jonquel Jones grabbed 11 rebounds and the Sun had a 44-26 edge on the glass.

Wilson had 14 points for Las Vegas. Chelsea Gray added 13 points, Dearica Hamby scored 12 and Liz Cambage 10.

